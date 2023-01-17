News Briefs: Appointments and promotions, recognitions, miscellaneous news and happenings















Curl fills unexpired term on Newport Board of Education

Dr. Tim Curl, a Newport native and graduate of Newport High School with career experience in education, has been selected to fill a vacancy on the school board left by Julie Smith-Morrow who was elected to the Newport City Commission.

“He has deep Newport roots, has a background in education, and has tremendous passion for the community and the Newport schools,” said board member Melissa Sheffel.

Dr. Curl spent more than 40 years in nursing, nursing education, critical care nursing and home health nursing. He was the former Dean of Nursing for Beckfield College and FORTIS Colleges and Institutes.

He will step down from his seat on the Newport Board of Adjustments, and he says is “anxious to get started.”

“I attended Newport schools and both of my kids graduated from Newport High School, so this is very special to me,” Curl said.

GBS hires new executive, Jay Shelton

Global Business Solutions, Inc. has appointed Jay Shelton its new Director of Finance and Operations. The newly added role supports the growth of GBS and increasing demand for its technology solutions.

Shelton comes to GBS with more than 15 years of senior accounting and finance experience across a variety of industries. Prior to joining GBS, Jay served as the Director of Finance/CFO for Brixey & Meyer Capital. Before that, he was the CFO for One Holland Corporation.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Jay’s financial, operational and strategic experience and expertise join our GBS team,” said Gaby Batshoun, President & Founder. “Jay is a dynamic problem solver who shares our business vision and commitment to our customers, partners and team members. By adding Jay Shelton to our GBS team, we are even more prepared to meet our client’s needs now and position ourselves for future growth.”

GBS is the Tri-state’s leading integrated business technology solutions provider. They design, install, manage and integrate technologies into one cohesive solution to meet clients’ needs.

Agarwal inducted into Tau Beta Pi

Ankita Agarwal of Union has been inducted into Tau Beta Pi, the engineering honor society, at the Wright State University, Dayton.

A doctoral student of Computer Science and Engineering, Agarwal is the daughter of Anil and Dr. Pratibha Agarwal residing in India and wife of software engineer, Rahul Singhal.

While pursuing her doctorate at Wright State University, Agarwal has published several research papers in conferences sponsored by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and journals. She is a graduate student member of IEEE, IEEE EMBS (Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society) and Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). She is also a member of The National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS) Wright State Chapter after been nominated by the society for being one of the top performing graduate students.

Founded at Lehigh University in 1885, Tau Beta Pi is the nation’s largest engineering society and represents the highest honor to be obtained by an engineering student.

Stock Yard’s CEO Ja Hillebrand appointed to FED branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has appointed James “Ja” A. Hillebrand to a athree-year on its Louisville Branch Board of Directors.

Stock Yards Bancorps, Inc., with its $7.55 billion in assets is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company which has 73 branch offices, including in Northern Kentucky.

Erlanger Library now offers enclosed workstation

This workstation is now available for use. It has an enclosed area for children 2 and under so little ones can play while caregivers use the computer.

Governor’s appointments

Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments of NKyians to state boards and commissions:

• Laura Guffey of Edgewood, a licensed social worker at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, to the Kentucky Board of Social work. She replaces Anne Adcock and her term expires June 21, 2024.

• Ken Lewis, owner and CEO of New Riff Distilling LLC, has been appointed a member of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center Corporation Board of Directors. He replaces Steven Frank whose term has expired and will serve for a term expiring Sept.7, 2026.

• Traci Burks of Villa Hills, an income tax manager for DLL, has been appointed to the KATS Network Advisory Council. She replaces Karen Coulter whose term has expired and will serve for a term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.

• David Sloan of Fort Mitchell is an attorney at O’Hara, Taylor, Sloan, Cassidy, Beck, PLLC, has been appointed to the Public Advocacy Commission and will serve for a term expiring July 15, 2026.

• Christopher John Fryer of Independence is a teacher at Beechwood Independent Schools and has been appointed to the Educational Professional Standards Board. He replaces Lisa Rudzinski, who has resigned, and will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending June 30, 2023

• William St. Pierre of Villa Hills is retired and has been appointed to the Consumers’ Advisory Council. He will serve for a term expiring Sept. 8, 2025.