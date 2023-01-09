Newport looking to keep good times going in boys 9th Region All “A” Classic basketball playoffs















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Last week, the Newport boys basketball team had a lot to celebrate. Rod Snapp picked up his 200th win as head coach of the Wildcats and they ended a three-year losing streak against Highlands in a 36th District seeding game.

Snapp and his players would like to keep the good times going this week during the 9th Region All “A” Classic at Beechwood High School. Newport has not won the small school tournament since 2019, but the Wildcats have the best record in this year’s 10-team field.

Newport (12-4) will play tournament host Beechwood (5-9) in a quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The Tigers have a 1-4 record on their home floor this season and improving on that mark won’t be easy against the Wildcats, who are allowing just 50.2 points per game.

One of the Newport’s best defensive performances came in Saturday’s 57-50 win at Highlands, a team that was among the state’s highest scoring teams with a 77.4 average.

That victory gave Snapp a 201-173 record in 13 years as head coach of the Wildcats. Three of his teams won 20 games or more and they’re on track to do that again this season.

On the offensive end, Newport has three players with double-figure scoring averages. The team leader is junior Jabari Covington at 14.5 points per game, followed by freshman Taylen Kinney (14.1) and senior Marquez Miller (13.5).

The first two games of the 9th Region All “A” Classic are scheduled for Monday at Beechwood. On Tuesday, local teams will play in the semifinals of the 10th Region boys and girls tournaments at Paris. The matchups will be Brossart vs. St. Patrick girls at 6 p.m. and Brossart vs. Calvary Christian boys at 8 p.m.

Region champions advance to the Kentucky All “A” Classic boys and girls state tournaments set for Jan. 25-29 at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION BOYS AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Henry vs. Newport Central Catholic-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Beechwood, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Ludlow vs. Dayton-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Heritage, 8 p.m.

Friday

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Paris vs. Bracken County, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. Calvary Christian, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Paris vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Brossart vs. St. Patrick, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.