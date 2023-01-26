Newport City Board of Commissioners votes in favor of plan to improve bike safety accessibility















The Newport City Board of Commissioners approved plans this week to increase bicycle safety and accessibility in the city.

Commissioners unanimously approved a Bicycle Transportation Plan Agreement Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The City of Covington, Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation.

According to the MOU, “Covington and Newport desire to increase bicycling access to businesses and community destinations for people of all ages and abilities to create a safe, accessible and connected bicycle network throughout” the two cities.

“The City of Newport is committed to improving bicycle and pedestrian trails in the city, which is something we are working on right now with our plan for improving US 27 with lanes for both pedestrians and bikes,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. “The opportunity to develop a broader bike plan with the expertise of Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation is welcome and appreciated.”

Both Covington and Newport, along with community leaders and avid biking groups, have been focused on improving bicycle safety since August when Gloria San Miguel was struck and killed by an automobile on the 11th Street Bridge, which connects the cities over the Licking River.

“This is a much-needed plan that is tied to one of the city’s top priorities in the Newport Comprehensive Plan that calls for dedicated bike and pedestrian trails that connect community assets,” said Newport neighborhood activist Rachel Comte, who spoke at Monday night’s city commission meeting. “We want to thank Tri-State Trails and the Devou Good Foundation for putting this framework together.”

Tri-State Trails, which has a mission to connect people and places with a regional trail and bikeway network that enhances vibrancy and equity in the community, will work with Newport and Covington to develop the Bicycle Transportation Plan.

Devou Good Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits to assess the unique needs of communities within Greater Cincinnati and to facilitate projects which target the identified needs, will provide funding for the plan.

“At Devou Good Foundation, we are committed to the Vision Zero principles of creating safe streets for all users, including those on foot, on bikes, and using mobility devices,” said Devou Good Foundation President Matt Butler. “We strive to promote and develop infrastructure and policies that will eliminate deaths and severe injuries on our roads. Through our ongoing partnership with the city of Newport, we are working towards this goal of making our streets safer for everyone.”

“This has been a very productive discussion among these partners,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli, Jr. “Devou Good is very aware of our scarce resources, and they are really helping us move forward. They understand the different dynamics between cities and Matt Butler and his team at Devou Good have really stepped with the funds that will lead to implementation of this plan. Their support of the city is greatly appreciated.”

Next steps of the plan include:

• Organize a Steering Committee comprised of staff, elected officials, business owners, residents, and other stakeholders to advise on the plan. • Collect baseline data conditions for demographics, roadway traffic counts, crash data, and trail monitoring data. • Identify and map city bike user generators and key destinations such as employment centers, schools, retail districts, parks, etc. • Create and map an inventory of existing and planned bicycle facilities such as trails, bicycle lanes, and bike parking. • Review community plans and map out routes identified for implementation. • Identify key gaps in the bicycle transportation network, with a focus on creating a protected bikeway network within Covington and Newport that can extend into neighboring cities. • Work with the cities and the Steering Committee to recommend opportunities for on-road bicycling facilities and multi-use trails. • In partnership with the cities, host two community engagement sessions to collect public input on proposed routes. One meeting will be held virtually and one will be a bike ride. A follow-up survey will be distributed for additional public input. • Create a prioritized project list that aligns with potential funding sources. • Outline short-term and long-term priorities to realize a fully connected and protected network. • Prepare an Action Plan project report that includes an executive summary, background information, existing conditions, purpose, and need, plan recommendations and funding strategy that aligns with state and federal grant opportunities and short-term and long-term implementation steps. • Present draft plan to the city commissions for feedback and adoption. • Identify at least one project in Covington and/or Newport to potentially implement as an immediate solution that could be installed with interim materials. • Assist the cities in applying for funding for at least one project in June 2023 to OKI Regional Council of Governments. • Partner with a qualified engineering firm to prepare a certified cost estimate for the project.

