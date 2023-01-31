Mixed bag in latest weekly COVID report, but new cases are up over week with no NKY counties at top















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

After seeing a significant decline in all COVID-19 metrics last week, there was a mixed bag of results observed in the latest weekly report released on Monday, as some categories saw increases and others saw a drop.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health January 30 report says there were 6,369 new cases over the past seven days, which is up from last week’s 4,913, but less than the 7,559 seen two weeks ago. Those 18 and younger made up 1,186 of the new cases, which is above not only last week’s 880 figure but the total two weeks ago of 1,085.

There have now been 1,692,590 confirmed cases of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, since the first one was reported in March 2020.

Five Kentucky counties each reported 100 or more new cases of COVID during the past seven days. This was one county more than last week, which is no surprise given the rise in cases. Jefferson County reported 637, Fayette 375, Warren 162, Hardin 123 and Barren 105.



The number of positive cases is likely undercounted, it should be noted, since many people who have a positive result from a home test do not report it to state public health officials, if they do not require medical treatment or were asymptomatic.

Some good news can be found regarding Kentucky’s positivity rate, which is based on the number of tests other than those from unreported home kits. It has now fallen for four consecutive weeks, and currently stands at 10.05%. Last week it was 10.27%.

The hospital census also saw a drop in total patients for the third straight week. There are currently 294 patients hospitalized with COVID, a drop of 24 from last week. In the latest report, 56 are in intensive, which is one more than last week. However, the number of patients on a ventilator fell from 27 last week to 24. This marks the second consecutive week for an overall decrease in COVID patients.

The Jan. 30 data includes 52 new COVID-related deaths, which is up from last week’s 45, but down from the 59 reported two weeks ago. The pandemic total in Kentucky now stands at 17,890.

For more details on Kentucky’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC’s community levels in the state and more, go to http://kycovid19.ky.gov/.