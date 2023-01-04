Mike Tussey: Here it is another year and almost 25 in a Century (time flies) — ready for resolutions?















2023 is here, that in itself is scary, given the fact that the Century is almost in its 25TH year!

Nevertheless, Christmas and New Years came and went in a blink of your eye.

So, here in early January the weather is as expected, frigid, wet and snowy; not to mention dreary.

Some of us like to hibernate the best we can and peek out every now and then or get out the door to go to work or shop.

Did you make any New Year’s Resolutions??

Many of us do, but safe to say, very few are ever carried out at all.

The Resolutions come easy and could be anything from beginning a diet to getting a part time job; letting your hair grow; cutting it very short or even growing a beard.

Speaking of a diet, usually this is one of the Top Ten every New Years.

Your new diet was borne out of the guilt of stuffing ourselves with the holiday meals and treats with two national holidays just a week apart.

It could be that you just don’t fit into your clothes anymore.

The regret sets in and you look in the mirror, and frankly you don’t like what you see.

You’re very sensitive to it all.

The plan is to absolutely lose some weight because you abhor the obesity you see.

Your self esteem has taken a nose dive to the bottom.

Next up, the order of the day is to decide when to begin.

Likely, it will be “the first of the next week.”

In other words, don’t be rushing into this.

The two part plan is to begin exercising and simultaneously begin your new diet.

However, your conscience says one thing, but you still don’t want to rush into it.

After all, its bitter cold outside and that’s not good for walking or jogging. Then, maybe you consider joining a gym or even buying a treadmill or a bike.

On the other hand, it’s very possible that losing weight will demand a new wardrobe and that expense just can’t happen.

So, once again, you’re having second thoughts.

Then, you sleep on it. You want to be sure.

It’s consultation time with your wife, your husband, and even your best friend.

What do they think about your newest project?

After all, this is strong resolve that will indeed change your lifestyle IF you finish it all.

After carefully measuring all the possibilities, you finally have made up your mind to do it.

You’re actually going to do it.

Without any doubt here’s good advice.

BEFORE you begin your regimen of exercise, be sure to check in with your Doctor and get a complete physical.

If you get the green light, remember to begin easy and work your way up.

What’s your plan?

Is it to lose 5, 10, 15 or 20 pounds?

This bit of reality and bad news of self imposed misery means saying goodbye to an evening pizza or even a banana split.

Whatever you do, make your commitment to a plan that works for you with your doctor’s blessing. The dividends will be many, but be safe and wise. How do I know all of this?

Been there and done that.

I had to do it all. I had to change my life or else.

One morning in 1998, I suffered a major heart attack that placed me into 10 hours of open heart surgery that resulted in 6 bypasses.

The pain from a heart attack can be excruciating and very deadly while trying to breathe. Your cardio system is shutting down.

After the major surgery, came the after effects involving intensive care and of course long rehab.

You are so weak you can barely walk without someone assisting you. But, you continue day after day as you get stronger and so is your resolve to bounce back.

Of course, it’s all punctuated by a new diet.

At the time of my heart attack, I tipped the scales at 212 with a 40” waist at 5’9. I never really felt great, carrying all the weight around.

My self esteem was very low and I knew I was overweight.

But hey, I didn’t have time to exercise because my job and hours dictated that I didn’t have time.

Today, I am at 160 and feel just fine. It’s been 24 years since that almost fatal day.

In the following years, my cardiologists have installed 5 stents and a balloon, prescribed lots of meds and with the very stern order to exercise which I certainly do.

This revelation is not meant to inject the scare tactic in order for you begin your new resolution. It’s simply just a fact of life.

Certainly a concern to consider is your age. The aging factor decides how much you can do, and when you do it.

Many will jog or just do a leisurely walk. Whatever you do, just do it wisely.

2023 is definitely here and perhaps your new resolution is too.

Whether it be losing weight or just cleaning out your garage, whatever resolve you choose to pursue, remain focused on your goal and stay safe.

From our house to yours, and from everyone at the Northern Kentucky Tribune, we loudly wish you,

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and will now be a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.