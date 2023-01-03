Louisville’s Rep. Nima Kulkarni plans to file constitutional amendment to legalize personal cannabis















State Rep. Nima Kulkarni of Louisville plans today to file a constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law.

Kulkarni and several advocates for cannabis decriminalization will hold a press conference in the Capitol Rotunda to advocate for the constitutional amendment that would give voters the chance in 2024 to choose to permanently decriminalize possession of personal use amounts of cannabis in the Commonwealth.

Kulkarni is an immigration attorney who was elected state representative in District 40 in 2019. She is the first Indian-American elected as a state representative in Kentucky. She lives in Louisville.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m., just one hour before the General Assembly begins the 2023 legislative session, and a 11:30 a.m. rally will follow.

At noon, Rep. Kulkarni of Louisville will file the constitutional amendment and a second bill that would codify the decriminalization of cannabis and automatic expungement of low-level drug offenses in state law.

In addition to Rep. Kulkarni, those attending the press conference include ACLU of Kentucky; Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP); and Kentucky NORML. Other groups to be represented at the rally are Kentucky Moms for Medical Marijuana; NAACP of Kentucky; Minorities for Medical Marijuana; the Kentucky Hemp Farmers Association; Bickett & Boone, a CBD company; and the Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition.

The constitutional amendment would place the legalization question before voters and would guarantee the right of an individual 21 or older to possess, use, buy or sell one ounce or less of cannabis and to cultivate, harvest and store up to five cannabis plants for personal use. It would allow for the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products. Business licensing and regulations would be left to lawmakers.

The “decriminalization bill” would remove criminal civil penalties for personal possession of up to one ounce of marijuana and not-for-profit personal transactions. It would facilitate expungement.

These bills are supported by numerous organizations, including Kentucky NORML, ACLU of Kentucky, Americans for Prosperity-Kentucky, Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition, Minorities for Medical Marijuana, and the Law Enforcement Partnership.