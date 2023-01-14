LIHEAP Crisis Component offering assistance to households experiencing home heating hardship















The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component is available to assist households experiencing a home heating crisis situation. Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are accepting applications first come, first serve through March 31 or until funds have been expended.

Income eligibility requirements are up to 130 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The applicant must be responsible for home heating costs or pay heating costs as an undesignated portion of rent. Assistance received during prior LIHEAP Components does not impact a household’s eligibility.

Crisis benefits will cover the minimum needed to alleviate the crisis not to exceed the Community Action Agency’s local cost for a deliverable supply of the household’s primary heating fuel or $400 for gas or electricity. Households can reapply each time they experience a crisis situation until they reached their maximum benefit. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor.

Kentucky’s Community Action Network collectively operates outreach offices in all 120 Kentucky counties. Applicants should apply at their local Community Action outreach office. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.

All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at the time of application:

• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household. • Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month. • Most current heating bill, a statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, a statement from the utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program. • The account number and name on the account for the main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.

Community Action Partners of Kentucky