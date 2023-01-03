Leadership Kentucky to host 21st Alumni Luncheon, Flame of Excellence presentation February 9















Leadership Kentucky will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center and Keene Barn on February 9, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to Former Governor, Paul Patton, and First Lady Judi Patton.

The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian who bravely lights the way for others. Leadership Kentucky alumni, board members, and guests are invited for networking at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and the Flame of Excellence Award presentation. Tickets are $80 per person and may be purchased on the Leadership Kentucky website or by emailing lky@leadershipky.org.

“Leadership Kentucky is proud to honor Former Governor, Paul Patton, and First Lady Judi Patton with the Flame of Excellence Award for their continued commitment to uplifting Kentuckians,” said Janice Way, President of Leadership Kentucky. “Impactful leadership comes from those who make conscious efforts to support their communities, and Paul and Judi exemplify what it means to be leaders that light the way for others.”

Former Governor Paul Patton was born in Eastern Kentucky, the son of a teacher and school cafeteria worker who instilled in him the value of education and hard work. A 1959 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in mechanical engineering, he spent 20 years building a successful coal business before turning to public service. He served as Governor of Kentucky from 1995-2003 following positions as Kentucky’s Lt. Governor, Secretary of Economic Development, Deputy State Transportation Secretary, and three terms as Pike County Judge Executive. Patton was named chancellor at the University of Pikeville in 2013 after serving as its President from 2009-2013.

Former Kentucky First Lady Judi Conway Patton spent her eight-year tenure advocating for the safety, health, and welfare for women and children. As First Lady, she established the Office of Child Abuse and Domestic Violence. She worked tirelessly to ensure proper treatment and response for sexual assault victims and helping women and children who are mentally and physically abused.

Past Leadership Kentucky Flame of Excellence Recipients:

• 2002 – Dr. Thomas D. Clark, Kentucky Historian Emeritus

• 2003 – Edward T. “Ned” Breathitt, Former Governor

• 2004 – John R. Hall, Retired Chairman/CEO, Ashland Inc.

• 2005 – Martha Layne Collins, Former Governor; Chair/CEO Kentucky World Trade Center

• 2006 – Wendell H. Ford, U.S. Senate, retired, Wendell H. Ford Government Education Center

• 2007 – Albert P. Smith, Jr., Retired Host of “Comment on Kentucky”

• 2008 – David A. Jones, Founder & Former Board Chairman, Humana, Inc.

• 2009 – Eula Hall, Founder, Mud Creek Clinic

• 2010 – Owsley Brown Frazier, Founder & Chairman, Frazier International History Museum

• 2011 – Dr. T. Pearse Lyons, Founder & CEO, Alltech

• 2012 – William T. Samuels, Jr., Chairman Emeritus, Maker’s Mark Distillery, Inc.

• 2013 – Dr. Lee T. Todd, Jr., Past President, University of Kentucky

• 2014 – Bill Goodman, former Host, KET

• 2015 – John A. Williams, Sr., Computer Services, Inc.

• 2016 – Helen Carroll, Toyota, retired

• 2017 – William (Bill) Jones, U.S. Bank

• 2018 – David Adkisson, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, retired

• 2019 – Myra Ball, Ball Homes and Donamire Farm

• 2020 – Alice and Wade Houston, HJI Supply Chain Solutions

• 2021 – Porter G. Peeples, Sr., Urban League of Lexington-Fayette County

Leadership Kentucky