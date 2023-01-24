KYTC District 6 snowfighters ready for another round of winter weather — 3-4 inches of snow expected















District 6 snowfighters are gearing up for another round of accumulating winter weather heading for Northern Kentucky counties. Crews around the district have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow forecasted to drop late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Snowfighters will mobilize at 11 p.m. to monitor conditions and be ready to respond. With rain expected before the snowfall, pretreating roads with brine is not an effective option for this winter weather event.

According to the National Weather Service Wilmington Ohio Station, Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties could see the most significant accumulations between three to four inches. Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties are estimated to receive between one to two inches of snow.

There is a potential for periods of heavy snowfall of up to one inch or more per hour. Plowed roads may quickly become covered with snow. Motorists are advised to stay on primary state routes as much as possible. Keeping Priority A routes passable will be a focus for crews.

During severe events, the Cabinet’s mission is to keep traffic moving safely with an emphasis on maintaining mobility along critical corridors. Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled, such as interstates or roads to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important, but lesser-traveled state routes. While navigational apps may show motorists routes based on traffic volumes, motorists are advised to travel on primary state routes as much as possible during winter weather events. Visit https://bit.ly/snow-ice-routes for a list of counties and their corresponding priority routes as well as an interactive map of priority routes statewide.

Maintenance crews in KYTC District 6 are responsible for clearing over 2,000 miles of state-maintained highways in the counties of Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson. That equates to 4,670 “lane miles” – all driving lanes ranging from rural state roads to interstate highways.

Motorists are advised to practice these tips to stay safe and prepared:

• Alter travel plans to avoid driving during the peak of weather activity.

• Drive with a full tank of gas and pack an emergency car kit that contains essential items like blankets, ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit should you get stranded on the road.

• Winterize your vehicle. Check your car battery, tire pressure and tread, and brakes. Ensure your heater, defroster, headlights and windshield wipers are working properly.

• When snow and/or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive. It takes more time and distance to stop your vehicle in poor weather, so brake early and slowly.

• Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Expect delays.

• Slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges or shaded areas. These are all candidates for developing “black ice” – a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.

• Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.

• Eliminate distractions while driving, such as using a phone and or eating.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has a webpage just for snow and ice information.

The public can visit http://snowky.ky.gov to learn more about priority routes, access helpful winter weather tips and fact sheets and view informational videos on salt application and snow removal.

In addition, the public can monitor winter operations in real-time on the state’s interactive traffic system – GoKY.ky.gov – to find out what’s happening on state routes in their local counties.