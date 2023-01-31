KY Department of Revenue to begin processing 2022 individual income tax returns on February 6















The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) began accepting electronically filed 2022 individual income tax returns on January 23, mirroring the IRS tax filing timeline, with processing of Kentucky returns scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 6.

Electronic individual income tax returns typically take four to six weeks to process. Taxpayers may check the status of their refund by visiting refund.ky.gov and entering their Social Security number and exact dollar amount of the expected Kentucky refund.

The deadline for taxpayers to file 2022 tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, due to a holiday in the District of Columbia.

“Each year, Department of Revenue staff work tirelessly to ensure confidential Kentucky taxpayer information is protected and secure, while also providing an efficient and convenient way to submit their annual tax returns,” said Revenue Commissioner Thomas B. Miller. “By filing electronically, taxpayers can help speed processing and minimize calculation errors, which helps get refunds direct deposited into their bank accounts faster.”

Depending upon household income, some taxpayers may qualify for the Free File Alliance, which offers no-cost Kentucky tax return preparation for electronic returns and allows taxpayers to receive refunds via direct deposit. To learn more and find out if you qualify, visit revenue.ky.gov, select “Individual,” then “Free Electronic Filing.”

Each year, DOR partners with the IRS to operate Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites across the state. At these sites, knowledgeable staff provide free tax filing assistance to eligible individuals and families, as well as Kentucky state government employees.

This free service is available to help individuals with an annual income of $60,000 or less or any Kentucky state government employee, regardless of income. In-person assistance will be offered by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays of each week beginning on Feb. 2 through Apr. 13.

If you believe you qualify and would like to take advantage of this service, please schedule an appointment by contacting the regional taxpayer service center nearest you. A complete list of the 10 regional centers is available at revenue.ky.gov.

Kentucky also offers KY File, a no-cost option to file Kentucky individual income tax returns. KY File is free and is designed to be the simple electronic equivalent of a paper form. KY File will provide basic mathematical and error checks, but unlike tax soft­ware, it does not ask about or explain tax scenarios. There are no income limitations to use this service.

Before using KY File, taxpayers should complete their federal tax forms. KY File will allow you to file your returns electronically and receive a paper check sooner. Direct deposit is not an option with KY File.

Taxpayers who have questions or require assistance may submit a general inquiry on the DOR website at “Get Help” or contact DOR taxpayer assistance at (502) 564-4581. Representatives are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet