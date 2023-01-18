KHSAA football realignment affects all 21 high school teams in Boone, Campbell, Kenton counties

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Northern Kentucky high school football teams will compete in six classes during the 2023 and 2024 playoffs under the statewide realignment approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Wednesday.
The KHSAA Board of Control elected to adopt a two-year alignment and plans to adjust the classifications once again in 2025 based on updated enrollment figures from the Kentucky Department of Education.
The realignment affects each of the 21 teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. Six of them were moved to a new class and all of them will have at least one new district opponent.
The local teams changing classes based on realigned enrollment margins are Newport (2A to 1A), Holy Cross (2A to 1A), Lloyd (2A to 3A), Covington Catholic (5A to 4A), Scott (4A to 5A) and Dixie Heights (6A to 5A).
Beechwood will remain in Class 2A after winning state titles in that division the last three years. The Tigers will have five new district opponents on their schedule, which leaves five open dates to fill with other teams.
The only district that will have all Northern Kentucky teams are Class 1A, District 3 (Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic) and Class 5A, District 6 (Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott).
Football districts for 2023 and 2024 seasons
CLASS 1A
District 3 — Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic.
District 4 — Brossart, Holy Cross, Ludlow, Trimble County.
CLASS 2A
District 5 — Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona.
CLASS 3A
District 5 — Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd, Pendleton County.
CLASS 4A
District 5 — Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County.
CLASS 5A
District 6 — Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott.
CLASS 6A
District 6 — Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton.