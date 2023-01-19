Kentucky Voices for Health to offer free, virtual forum with legislative leaders discussing health policy















Kentucky Voices for Health will present a special legislative forum on Tuesday, January 31.

The forum is scheduled for 3 p.m. (ET) and will be virtual and free to attend.

Legislative leaders from across the Commonwealth will join in for this unique opportunity to dive into some of the most important issues facing the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly.

Don’t miss this chance to learn about health policy opportunities before the legislators return to session in February.

The panel discussion will include:

• New committee structures, jurisdiction, and how to engage your legislator.

• Legislators’ priorities and predictions for the 2023 session.

• The ongoing physical and behavioral health impact of both the pandemic and recent natural disasters on Kentucky’s families and children.

• The state’s 2021 Minority Health Status Report and opportunities to improve the delivery of high-quality healthcare services in order to reduce ongoing health disparities.

• Fixing the benefits cliff for working Kentuckians.

• Strengthening Kentucky’s families through investments in childcare, housing, transportation, and other public services.

• Strides in expanding and reinforcing Kentucky’s network of • Certified Community Health Workers, social workers, nurses, and other frontline community professionals.

• And MORE.

Participating in the forum are With KVH board chair Dr. Sheila Schuster moderating are:

Senator Gerald Neal from Senate District 33, Senate Minority Floor Leader, Member of the Commission on Race & Access to Opportunity, Member of the Banking & Insurance Committee, Member of the Judiciary Committee, Member of the Appropriations & Revenue Committee.

Senator Danny Carroll from Senate District 2, Chair of the Senate Families & Children Committee, Member of the Medicaid Oversight & Advisory Committee, Co-Chair of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee. Learn more about Senator Carroll.

Senator Stephen Meredith from Senate District 5, Chair of the Senate Health Services Committee, Co-Chair of the Medicaid Oversight & Advisory Committee, Co-Chair of the CHFS Organizational Structure, Operations & Administration Task Force. Learn more about Senator Meredith.

Representative Kim Moser from House District 64, Chair of the House Health Services Committee, Co-chair of the Interim Joint Committee on Health, Welfare & Family Services, Member of the Judiciary Committee, Member of the State Government Committee. Learn more about Representative Moser.

Representative Samara Heavrin from House District 18, Chair of the House Families and Children Committee, Co-Chair of the Commission on Race & Access to Opportunity and the Early Childhood Education Task Force. Learn more about Representative Heavrin.

Representative Lisa Willner from House District 35, Member of the House Families & Children Committee, Member of the House Health Services Committee, Member of the Appropriations & Revenue Committee. Learn more about Representative Willner.

To register, click here.