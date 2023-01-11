Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates eclipses record in 2022 with 23 percent increase in donation















For the fifth consecutive year, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) has broken its record of saving lives. In 2022, 239 organ donors and 539 tissue donors resulted in nearly 600 lives saved across the Commonwealth – a 23% increase in organ donation compared to 2021 and the most lives saved in any year.

“Registering as an organ donor is a selfless act, yet our communities repeatedly prove that our hearts are as big as our spirits,” said Julie Bergin, KODA President and CEO. “Without the gift of life, nearly 600 lives could have been lost last year. These donors, and the continued increase in the number registering to donate, heroically continue to help shrink the list of those waiting for a transplant.”

Partnerships with 112 hospitals and area transplant centers throughout the region supported the organization and made another year of record-breaking donation numbers possible. KODA also has partnerships with the Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks, Donate Life KY, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Eye Bank of Kentucky, Coroners, and Medical Examiners, which are key to the mission’s success.

This year, Eye Bank of Kentucky reported 710 cornea donors gave the gift of sight in 2022, resulting in 1106 total transplanted corneas. Additionally, KY Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life says more than 90,000 people joined Kentucky’s confidential organ donor registry, stating their wish to be donors and help others.

“The heroes of our success are not only our donors and their families, but they are our staff and partners,” said Bergin. “Without these compassionate professionals and their dedication to the mission, donation and transplantation simply would not happen.”

Currently, the number of people waiting for a transplant still far exceeds the available number of organs, tissues, and corneas. There are 1032 individuals in Kentucky waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and thousands of others who will be in need of a tissue or cornea transplant in 2023. Those interested in becoming donors can register online at RegistermeKY.org to bring hope to those waiting. For more information about organ, tissue, and cornea donation, please visit donatelifeky.org.

