Kentucky Arts Council seeking volunteers March 9-12 for 2023 Kentucky Crafted Market in Lexington















For 40 years, the Kentucky Arts Council’s (KAC’s) fine art and craft marketplace has attracted thousands of visitors annually. The 2023 Kentucky Crafted Market is shaping up to be even better than last year, with live music, demonstrations and hands-on activities rounding out the opportunity to buy from Kentucky’s finest artists and craftspeople.

The marketplace takes many hands to produce a large-scale, successful event of its kind, and KAC is seeking volunteers for the event.

Volunteers are needed from Thursday, March 9, through Sunday, March 12, to work shifts of three hours minimum. Available times for specific days on available on the volunteer registration page. Volunteer jobs include looking after exhibitors’ booths to provide short breaks, assisting staff with show needs and helping set up and take down exhibits.

This year, the Kentucky Arts Council is accepting donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief as admission to The Kentucky Crafted Market. Volunteer time will not only help KAC and exhibiting artists, but also the Kentuckians affected by the weather disasters in July 2022.

The Market will open to wholesale buyers on March 10 and the public on March 11-12 at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena, located at 4089 Iron Works Pike in Lexington.

Volunteer requirements:

• You must be 18 years or older to volunteer. • Shifts will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. When a time is no longer available it will be removed from the sign-up form. • By submitting the volunteer registration form you agree to work during the days/times you selected. • Some volunteer roles require lifting and carrying or seasonally appropriate outdoor attire.

Interested volunteers can register via KAC’s online application.

For more information or question, contact KAC Arts Organization and Access Director Sarah Schmitt

at 502-782-1668 or by email at sarahm.schmitt@ky.gov

