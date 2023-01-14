Kenton County Fiscal Court sets February 17 deadline for 2023 Pioneer Awards nominations















Each year the Kenton County Pioneer Award recognizes four living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of our fellow residents.

This year’s call to the public to nominate deserving candidates has a nomination deadline set for Friday, February 17. A committee, composed of the members of the Kenton County Ethics Commission, will review the nominations, identify four deserving individuals, and forward their names to the Kenton County Fiscal Court.

Once approved, pictures of the four honorees shall be displayed in the lobby of the Kenton County Administration Building. The four Kenton County Pioneers will also be recognized at a Kenton County Fiscal Court Meeting, in print, and on social media for their accomplishments.

Nominations can be made on the Kenton County website. Current elected officials are not eligible for recognition.

Since 2018, there have been 23 Pioneer Award Honorees. Visit the Kenton County website to learn more about previous Pioneer Award honorees.

Kenton County Fiscal Court