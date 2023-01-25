KCPL Erlanger Branch to hold job fair Jan. 26; career coaching available, meet prospective employers















The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is hosting a Job Fair.

The New Year, New Career Expo will be held Thursday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Erlanger Branch located at 401 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger.

Attendees will have the chance to meet with a career coach to perfect their resume, elevator speech, and cover letter and then visit with prospective employers. The Fair will feature 40 companies with hundreds of open positions. Free parking is available.

The Career Expo is an annual event hosted by KCPL, The Kentucky Career Center and The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board, but it is critical this year to job seekers.

• Kentucky’s unemployment insurance changed at the beginning of 2023. It reduces unemployment benefits to 12 from 26 weeks with stricter guidelines. • Those collecting unemployment must show proof of completing five work search requirements weekly by either applying for or interviewing for three jobs, plus attending a Career Fair, Hiring Event or job skills class for the other two requirements.

In addition to the annual Job Fair, the Kenton County Public Library offers monthly Career and Job Services classes. These classes can be applied to the State’s work search requirements.

• The Kenton County Public Library has a robust program for job seekers and those in career transition. More than 500 people have landed jobs at companies including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Fidelity Investments, Humana, Kroger, Proctor & Gamble, 80 Acres Farm, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Great American, Western-Southern and hundreds more. • Examples of jobs secured include Director Human Resources (Skillcraft), Financial Analyst (Cincinnati Children’s Hospital), HR Senior Manager (CVG), Operations Manager (Amazon), CFO (PLANES), Director of Content Marketing (Brightview), Corporate Business Development (Spectrum) • Natalie Ruppert, manager of Career and Job Services and her team assist people with programs catered to their needs, that help them put their best foot forward at no cost to the participant.

Visit kentonlibrary.org to learn more about the library’s Career and Job Services.

Kenton County Public Library