Judge Daniel Zalla swears in new Newport commissioners; Elizabeth Fennell named vice mayor















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The City of Newport officially administered the oath of office to three commissioners Monday night setting the stage for a new term in government.

The Honorable Judge Daniel Zalla was present to administer the oath of office to Mike Radwanski, Julie Smith Morrow, and Kenneth Rechtin.

Elizabeth Fennell was not present at the meeting.

However, a commission order passed which elevated Fennell’s status to Vice Mayor.

Mayor Tom Guidugli introduced the commissioners.

Radwanski and Smith Morrow are new to the commission, while Rechtin and Fennell are incumbents.

“This is a team; not a red team or a blue team,” said Rechtin. “This is a Newport team.”

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me,” said Radwanski. He pointed out his brother and other relatives who came to see him sworn in.

“This is an exciting time,” said Smith Morrow. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to serve.”