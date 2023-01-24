Holy Cross, Brossart sending teams to compete for All “A” Classic boys, girls state basketball titles















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Holy Cross had a boys basketball home game against Brossart scheduled for Saturday, but it was cancelled because both teams are playing in the Kentucky All “A” Classic state tournament this week at Eastern Kentucky University.

If both teams win their first-round games on Thursday, however, they will face off in the quarterfinals on Friday night with the winner moving on to the final four.

Brossart and Holy Cross also have teams in the All “A” Classic girls state tournament that begins Wednesday at EKU. But the only way they will meet is if they both win three games to make it to the championship game on Sunday.

Matchups in the girls opening round on Wednesday include Holy Cross (10-2) vs. Leslie County (13-5) at 8:30 a.m. and Brossart (16-5) vs. Jackson County (15-4) at 8 p.m.

Brossart lost in the first round in its last three state tournament appearances in 2021, 2020 and 2019. Holy Cross made it to the semifinals last year and lost to Owen County, 37-36, on a foul shot taken with no time left on the clock in the fourth quarter.

The Indians have four starters back from last year’s team, including senior point guard Aleah Arlinghaus and 6-foot-3 junior center Julia Hunt, who is averaging 12.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Brossart’s girls are taking a seven-game win streak into the state tournament. During that run, senior forward Molly Kramer pushed her team-leading averages to 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The opening round of the boys state tournament has Holy Cross (13-5) vs. Danville (14-7) at 5 p.m. and Brossart (12-7) vs. Hazard (17-2) at 6:30 p.m. in back-to-back games on Thursday.

Holy Cross lost in the quarterfinals of last year’s boys state tournament. Brossart is making its first appearance since being eliminated in the opening round in both 2019 and 2020.

Holy Cross senior guard Jacob Meyer is the state’s leading scorer with a 33.7 average. He got 30 points in his last game to move into third place on the 9th Region boys basketball career scoring list with 2,884 points. The two players ahead of him are Scotty Draud of Beechwood (3,128) and Brandon Hatton of Dixie Heights (3,045).

Brossart lost three straight games since winning the boys 10th Region All “A” Classic. On Monday, the Mustangs came out on the short end of a 106-99 shootout with Highlands on their home court. Brossart senior forward Mason Sepate scored 30 points in the loss to raise his team-leading average to 15.3.

This is the first time that Brossart boys coach Ben Franzen and girls coach Steve Brown have taken teams to the All “A” Classic state tournaments.

All “A” Classic basketball state tournaments

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Wednesday – Upper bracket

HOLY CROSS vs. Leslie County, 8:30 a.m.

Berea vs. Owen County, 10 a.m.

Danville vs. Portland Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Pikeville vs. Carlisle County, 1 p.m.

Wednesday – Lower bracket

Menifee County vs. Whitefield Academy, 5 p.m.

Hancock County vs. Monroe County, 6:30 p.m.

BROSSART vs. Jackson County, 8 p.m.

Bardstown Bethlehem vs. Crittenden County, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday

Upper bracket semifinal, 8:30 a.m.

Lower bracket semifinal, 10 a.m.

Sunday

Championship game, noon

BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Thursday – Upper bracket

Evangel Christian vs. Murray, 8:30 a.m.

Martin County vs. Harlan, 10 a.m.

Lexington Christian vs. Washington County, 11:30 a.m.

Owen County vs. Louisville Collegiate, 1 p.m.

Thursday – Lower bracket

HOLY CROSS vs. Danville, 5 p.m.

BROSSART vs. Hazard, 6:30 p.m.

Raceland vs. University Heights, 8 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Cumberland County, 9:30 p.m.

Friday

Upper bracket quarterfinals, 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Lower bracket quarterfinals, 8 and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday

Upper bracket semifinal, noon

Lower bracket semifinal, 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Championship game, 2 p.m.