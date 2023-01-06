Holmes High School career and technical education carpentry program among winners of KDE mini-grant















The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) has announced the list of 32 schools that will receive mini-grants to help defray expenses as they represent the Commonwealth at the 2022-2023 CTE Showcase at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) Annual Conference on Feb. 24.

Funding for the showcase is made possible through the Kentucky Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II (ESSER II) funds. These funds will support the showcase, which will highlight high-quality career and technical education (CTE) programs through displays of innovative projects explaining the benefit of learning as a result of CTE.

The showcase will take place on Feb. 21 at the Kentucky State Capitol, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. ET. Displays will be set up around the mezzanine level for legislators, guests and the general public to tour and speak with the students.

A second opportunity for schools to share their displays will take place at the KSBA Annual Conference on Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.

KDE is inviting schools to celebrate February as CTE Month. Organized by the Association for Career and Technical Education, CTE Month is recognized annually to celebrate the value of career and technical education and the achievements and accomplishments of programs across the nation.

Highlights of the CTE Showcase will include metalwork in machine tools and welding, a student-created school news channel in action, a welding simulator, student demonstrations in health science, an architectural model of a home, a carpentry program in action, a hydroponics program that supports the community, flight simulation through Bluegrass Aerospace Collaboration and equine studies. Guests will also be able to watch students bend conduit, see the EagleX solar car team in action and learn how CTE is combatting the teaching shortage.

The schools and the pathways that will be featured:

• Breathitt County High School: Law Enforcement

• Holmes High School/Chapman Career and Technical Education Center (Covington Independent): Carpentry

• Locust Trace AgriScience Center (Fayette County): Agribusiness

• Madison Southern High School (Madison County): Early Childhood

• Mayfield/Graves County Area Technology Center (ATC): Health Science

• Meade County College and Career Center: Marketing

• Nelson County High School: Aerospace Engineering

• Tates Creek High School (Fayette County): Education

• Breckinridge County ATC: Welding

• Elkhorn Crossing School (Scott County): Automation Engineering

• Garrard County High School: E-Commerce

• Garrard County High School/ATC: Health Science

• Mason County High School: Culinary/Food Service

• Owen County High School: Agriculture

• Rowan County Senior High School: Graphic Design

• Caldwell County High School: Entrepreneurship

• iLEAD Academy: Computer Programming and Engineering

• John Hardin High School (Hardin County): Agriculture

• Logan County Career and Technical Center: Manufacturing, Health and Business

• Shelby County ATC: Health Science

• West Carter High School (Carter County): Hospitality, Travel and Tourism

• Bowling Green High School (Bowling Green Independent): Industrial Maintenance

• Harrison County ATC: Business Management

• Johnson Central High School: Engineering and Media Arts

• Menifee County High School: Horticulture

• Nelson County ATC: Health Science

• Whitley County High School: Welding

• Early College and Career Center (Hardin County): Computer Programming

• Logan County High School: Marketing

• Owensboro High School (Owensboro Independent): Carpentry

• Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Fayette County): Engineering

• Meade County High School: Business/Marketing

Kentucky Department of Education