‘Hilary Banks’ of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Karyn Parsons) to speak at NKU during Black History Month















Karyn Parsons, best known for playing Hilary Banks in the hit television comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will give a lecture at Northern Kentucky University on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the university’s Black History Month programming.

The lecture will take place in the H. Gordon and Thelma S. Martin Ballroom at the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union. NKU’s Black and Brown Educators of Excellence (BBEoE) will host the event in partnership with the NKU Black Studies program.

Parsons will give a candid talk about her storied career as an actress, director, author and business owner. She is the founder of the media company, Sweet Blackberry, that focuses on creating books and media that teaches African American history to children.

“NKU is very fortunate to have a nationally acclaimed and successful individual of Karyn Parsons’ caliber on our campus,” Dr. David Childs, NKU associate professor and director of Black studies, said. “Ms. Parsons’ lecture is a testament to Northern Kentucky University’s growing academic status in the region and throughout the nation. NKU continues to serve as a national leader in Black studies, education, history, leadership, business and the arts. Ms. Parsons recognizes that fact and wants to lend her talents toward promoting and fostering growth in these areas on our campus.”

Parsons’ talk will be insightful as she will discuss the importance of African American education, as well as her work as an author and entrepreneur. Furthermore, she will talk about the writing process and her experiences in the entertainment industry. She will also visit an NKU classroom and be involved in other community talks while in town.

For more information on the event or to reserve your ticket, visit the event’s website.