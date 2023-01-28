Girl Scout of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to distribute 100,000 cookies for local orders Saturday















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) kicked off the 2023 Cookie Season with a 54% increase in initial cookie orders.

Local troops, staff, and volunteers from throughout Northern Kentucky will work together Saturday on the truckload delivery of over 100,000 cookies to fulfill those local orders from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Community and Technical College, located at 1051 Dudley Road in Fort Wright.

All proceeds from in-person and online cookie sales stay local, supporting STEM and outdoor experiences for Kentucky girls.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, as one part of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Kentucky Girl Scouts participate in various hands-on activities throughout the year that help them feel empowered to shape their own experience, the cookie program being one of them.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road