Freezin’ for a Reason: 17th annual Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge returns to The Banks January 28















The 2023 Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge, benefitting Special Olympics Programs in Kentucky and Ohio, returns to The Banks for a second year Saturday, January 28.

Located in front of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, the Polar Plunge features brave participants – many in crazy costumes – taking a dip into chilly winter waters to help support the Special Olympics mission of providing sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Participants — or Plungers — raise a minimum of $75 — $50 minimum for students 16 and under — and take the leap into a pool that will be set up at the intersection of Joe Nuxhall Way and East Freedom Way.

The actual Plunge is only part of the event. The day includes a costume contest as well as fun throughout the day for participants and spectators alike. Many restaurants at The Banks will be opening early on Plunge day to serve participants and spectators.

Anyone wishing to take the Plunge can sign up online at greatercincinnatiplunge.com, create their own web page and raise money through the official Polar Plunge website. Participants can register as individuals or gather a team of friends, family or coworkers and register as a group.

All participants receive the official Polar Plunge t-shirt but can earn additional prizes for raising more money. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three fundraisers, the top fundraising corporate or civic, school or university, and law enforcement teams. The best individual and team costumes will receive the coveted Golden Plunger award.

Afraid of the cold water or can’t be there on Plunge day? Again this year you can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge” and raise money to support Special Olympics athletes, while still being eligible for great fundraising prizes.

There will be an early check-in for participants who want to avoid the lines on Plunge day. Early check-in will be held at Jefferson Social Club at The Banks from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Team captains and individual Plungers can turn in all money raised and gather select fundraising prizes prior to the event day.

Day-of-event registration for the Polar Plunge is scheduled for 9-10 a.m. at Jefferson Social Club. Opening ceremonies, including the costume parade and costume contest, kick off at 10 a.m. and Plunging begins at approximately 10:20 a.m.

The Plunge has raised nearly $2 million in 16 years for the two programs.

The Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge is sponsored by Hard Rock Casino-Cincinnati, The TQL Foundation, Republic Bank, Local 12, Q-102, Cintas, and The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in 25 sports. For more information about Special Olympics Programs, visit www.soky.org or www.sooh.org.

For more information about the Polar Plunge, contact Alison Bloomer at 513-271-2606 or abloomer@sooh.org or Hannah Blancet at 502-695-8222 or greatercincinnatiplunge.com.

Special Olympics Kentucky