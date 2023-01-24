Fifth GROW NKY Talent Strategies Symposium scheduled for March 8 at KCPL in Erlanger















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the date of the fifth annual GROW NKY Talent Strategies Symposium, which this year tackles a topic of relevance to all employers throughout the region.

The Symposium is organized by the NKY Chamber and other members of GROW NKY, a strategic workforce collective comprised of leaders across key industries, educational institutions and community organizations working collaboratively to leverage the region’s assets to grow, attract and retain a globally competitive workforce.

“Stay! A Culture of Retention” will take place from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, at the Erlanger branch of the Kenton County Public Library. The event is set to highlight the various ways local leaders and regional experts have worked to combat “The Great Resignation,” the new culture of employees exiting the workforce originating during the pandemic. This event will additionally explore what employers can do to increase retention, including developing policies and strategies to address common workforce challenges like childcare, transportation and housing.

“Between the Great Resignation and a potential recession on the horizon, retaining top talent is a priority in 2023,” said Nancy Spivey, Vice President, Talent Strategies at the NKY Chamber. “These national events are impacting our local businesses, creating a timely opportunity to talk about how we can encourage employees to stay, and what employers can do to show their employees they are not only needed, but are highly valued.”

This year’s lineup includes:

• Jack Brendamour, Junk King – Dynamic Culture & an Engaged Workforce • Brenda Cahill, HSD Metrics – Defragmenting Why People Leave Organizations • Michelle Cestaric, Staffmark/Indeed Flex – How to Create a Sustained, Flexible Workforce • Angela Crawford, Ph.D., LEI Consulting – Igniting Passion Within Employees to Attract, Retain & Engage Talent • Kim Diehl de Yanes and Heather Deters, Xavier University – Gen Z Employees: What Makes Them Tick • Correy Eimer, Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board/Northern Kentucky Area Development District – Ready…Set…Stay! • Elisabeth Galperin, Peak Productivity Coaching – Creating a Culture of Contribution in Today’s Hybrid Working World • Merle Heckman, Ed.D, Dale Carnegie – Why People Work • Jenny Sand, Northern Kentucky University – Simply Put, Professional Development Matters • Justin Tucker, AGNT – Misfits to Masters: Building Empowered Design Teams • Charlie Vance, Current HR – Building Lasting Corporate Cultures That Promote Mental Health • Bryan Wright, Ph.D., Cincinnati Compass – Untapped Talent: Recruit, Retain & Advance a Local, Global Workforce

The symposium will also feature a panel discussion regarding key factors impacting talent attraction and retention led by four recipients of the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals’ (NKYP) Next Generation Award: Cara Brooks of Duke Energy, Joseph Klare of the Catalytic Fund, Michelle Reid of Strauss Troy and Madison Smith of Fifth Third Bank.

Mike Sipple, Jr., CEO & Co-Founder of Talent Magnet Institute and CEO of Centennial, Inc. will end the symposium with perspective and insights from the day, giving attendees key highlights from breakout sessions to take away.

Tickets are $60 for NKY Chamber members and $75 for future NKY Chamber members. Registration is required in advance of the event. To register or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com.

From Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce