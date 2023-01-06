Falcon Theatre opens 2023 season with a battle of facts versus truth in 2018 hit ‘The Lifespan of a Fact’















Falcon Theatre begins 2023 with the 2018 Broadway hit The Lifespan of a Fact opening January 27.

The Lifespan of a Fact soberly examines the question, “Are truth and fact necessarily the same thing?” When magazine intern Jim Fingal is assigned to fact-check a piece by renowned writer John D’Agata, battle lines are quickly drawn. Fingal’s eye for factual detail contrasts starkly with the more seasoned author’s goal of telling the most compelling story…a story not perfectly aligned with the facts of the incident on which it is based.

The 2018 Broadway opening of The Lifespan of a Fact featured Daniel Radcliff, Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones.

This resonant, timely, and challenging production is directed by Ed Cohen and features a cast that includes Susan Jung, Christopher Wells and Jay Woffington.

Performances are January 27, 28, and February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 & 11, 2023. All performances at 8:00 PM. Ticket prices are $28 for adults and $15 for students with valid ID. Visit falcontheater.net for details and to reserve your seats.

Falcon Theatre