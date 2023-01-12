Enzweiler Building Institute to hold information and enrollment session Saturday at Latonia location















Classes at the new Enzweiler Building Institute construction trades school in Latonia begin Jan. 31, and to help students sign up, an information and enrollment session will be held this coming Saturday.

So far, the majority of the interest has focused on classes in carpentry and electric, although attendees can also learn about classes in HVAC, welding, masonry, plumbing, and facilities maintenance and remodeling, said Vicki Berling, Director of Professional Development for Enzweiler. There is also a special 10-week program in commercial roofing.

“There is still time to sign up. If you made a New Year’s resolution to pursue a stable, higher-paying career, this is the first step,” Berling said. “Employers are still seeking people who want to work the industry, so jobs are out there just waiting.”

The session begins at 10 a.m. at 3923 Winston Ave., just north of Dollar General in the Latonia Commerce Center, where the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is renovating space for the new school. There will be a presentation that lasts about 45 minutes, and then prospective students can ask questions during one-on-one meetings with officials.

For planning purposes, an RSVP is requested to vicki@buildersnky.com or via text or phone call to 859-640-4294.

The City of Covington is a financial partner in the school and is working with the building institute to skill up the city’s workforce and the income of its families.

Classes – which are geared toward adults – will run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

The Enzweiler Building Institute has run a similar school, now in Erlanger, since 1967. More about both schools can be found on Enzweiler’s website.

Berling said the enrollment period for the Covington location runs through Jan. 27, but the school will accept new students up until the start of classes Jan. 31.

Note that Saturday’s session is not for prospective students in the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades, whose workshops will be managed by the institute.

City of Covington