Duke Energy Foundation awards $5,000 to NKY Chamber’s Regional Youth Leadership progam















The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) with $5,000 to continue the organization’s mission of providing unique opportunities for the region’s future workforce and youth to thrive and succeed.

RYL, a unique extra-curricular program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), uses the community as a classroom, bringing the region’s young leaders together with local business and civic leaders to enhance the educational experience and complement academic classroom learning.

RYL will use the Duke Energy Foundation grant to support several initiatives. These include:

• Enhancing curricular initiatives around entrepreneurship, diversity, equity, and inclusion. • Increasing funding towards transportation grants for students from low-income schools attending RYL Sessions. RYL students and families are expected to provide transportation to and from each session. Recognizing that this request presents a barrier for some students, steps have been taken to eliminate this burden for students in need. • Examining the relationship between government, economic development, and entrepreneurship. These concepts, delivered within the context of the RYL Local Government & Economic Development Session, are a key strategy to providing a first-class experience for students aimed at improving workforce outcomes within our community.

“Thank you to Duke Energy Foundation for making this critical investment in the Regional Youth Leadership program,” said RYL Program Director Ann Marie Whelan. “We will use the funds to continue accelerating impactful initiatives that will better serve our future workforce. This grant is instrumental in providing students with opportunities to enhance their leadership skills and learn more about the region while ensuring they are prepared for the future.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

“It’s both encouraging and inspiring to see the difference that Regional Youth Leadership is making with our region’s youth,” said Cara Brooks, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “The Duke Energy Foundation is focused on supporting the work of organizations that strengthen and uplift communities in all the states Duke Energy serves, including in our Duke Energy Kentucky footprint. Our foundation’s mission could not be fulfilled without impactful organizations like the Regional Youth Leadership program that are truly invested in the success of the next generation.”

