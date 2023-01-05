Diocese of Covington to celebrate life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI with memorial mass tonight















Early This morning in Rome, Pope Francis celebrated the Funeral Mass of Pope Benedict, who died on December 31.

In the Diocese of Covington today, Bishop John Iffert will offer a Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington. Recitation of the rosary begins at 6 p.m.

“With faith and hope in eternal life, we give thanks for the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,” said Bishop John Iffert. “As teacher of the Christian faith and Universal Shepherd of the Church on earth, Pope Emeritus Benedict, taught us above all to keep our hopes and desires focused firmly on Jesus Christ. He demonstrated by his life that worshiping and glorifying God is the central purpose of life and the key to happiness and fruitfulness. He taught us to follow the path of Love, Hope, and Faith. After laying down the papal ministry for selfless reasons with the good of the Church in his mind, Benedict lived out his life in humility and prayer. Please join us in thanking God and trusting this good and faithful shepherd to God’s eternal care.”

Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger was elected the 264th successor of Saint Peter and chose the name Benedict XVI. He was 78 when elected pope. He quickly realized that the best way to reach the people of God was to go to them and, despite his age, traveled the world frequently to meet the faithful. On Feb. 13, 2013, Pope Benedict announced his resignation, becoming the first pope in almost 600 years to resign from the papacy.

Further information about Pope Benedict XVI can be found at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.

