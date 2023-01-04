Defending champion Holy Cross dominates NewCath in girls 9th Region All “A” Classic quarterfinal game















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Holy Cross girls basketball team that won last year’s 9th Region All “A” Classic with three victories by double-digit margins swamped Newport Central Catholic, 64-36, in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament on Tuesday at Newport High School.

The Indians (11-4) will play St. Henry (8-4) in a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday. The Crusaders defeated Dayton, 52-25, in Tuesday’s second game to reach the final four of the small-school region tournament.

In a game on Dec. 1, Holy Cross held St. Henry to its slowest point total of the season in a 64-29 win on the Crusaders’ home court.

Holy Cross took a 34-18 lead in the first half against NewCath (8-5). Senior guard Aleah Arlinghaus made three 3-point shots and scored 13 points for the Indians in the first two quarters. Her junior teammate Julia Hunt had 10 points at the halftime break.

The defending champs put the game away with a 16-7 run in the third quarter that extended their lead to 50-25. The Indians added to their lead in the fourth quarter when eighth-grade guard Alyssa Arlinghaus made a pair of treys and two free throws for eight points.

Hunt finished with 18 points and Aleah Arlinghaus netted 15. NewCath’s leading scorer was sophomore guard Caroline Eaglin with 23 points. She made seven of her team’s 11 field goals during the game.

Walton-Verona advanced to the semifinals of the girls 8th Region All “A” Classic with a 60-26 win over Eminence on Tuesday at Gallatin County. The Bearcats (7-7) will get a rematch with Owen County (8-5) in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

In last year’s region final, Owen County defeated Walton-Verona, 44-37, to end the Bearcats’ four-year reign as champion. Owen County went on to win the 2022 All “A” Classic state tournament.

Senior forward Grace Brewer had game-high totals of 23 points and 15 rebounds in Walton-Verona’s victory over Eminence on Tuesday. Sophomore forward Braylin Terrell finished with eight points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats.

First-round games in the boys and girls 10th Region All “A” Classic are set for Friday and Saturday at Paris High School. The 9th Region boys tournament is scheduled for next week at Beechwood High School.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NEWPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Newport vs. Ludlow, 6 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Friday

Holy Cross vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Newport-Ludlow winner vs. Villa Madonna-Bellevue winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT GALLATIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Wednesday

Eminence vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

Owen County vs. Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT GALLATIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Trimble County vs. Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 8 p.m.