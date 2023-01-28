Deadline to apply for KYTC engineering and construction scholarships is February 1















With the Feb. 1 deadline to apply for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scholarships fast approaching, it’s still not too late to apply for up to $59,000 in college financial assistance.

The Transportation Cabinet offers scholarships for high school or current college students seeking a civil engineering degree or a construction management degree from an accredited Kentucky university.

Since 1948, the Civil Engineering Scholarship Program has provided about 80 scholarship openings each year that are filled with new and returning students to improve the overall engineering expertise within the Transportation Cabinet.

The program is competitive, and scholarship recipients are chosen based on aptitude in math and science, test scores, recommendations, and interest in engineering as a career.

Recipients can receive up to $59,000 over the four-year scholarship, and must agree to work for the Transportation Cabinet after graduation – one year of employment is required for each school year on the scholarship. So, the scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also provides a career path for selected candidates.

The Cabinet also offers a similar scholarship for students seeking a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management that provides graduates with the opportunity to work on various infrastructure projects around the state in construction, highway and structural design, traffic and more.

High school seniors, recent graduates, or current college students should apply for either the engineering or construction scholarship by the Feb. 1, 2023, deadline.

For those not interested in a four-year degree program, the Transportation Cabinet awards scholarships through a Civil Engineering Technology Scholarship Program for those interested in construction inspection, project administration, environmental analysis, highway and structural design, geotechnical, materials, planning, and traffic operations. One tech scholarship can be worth up to $12,000.

You can learn more and get applications for all KYTC scholarships at Transportation.Ky.Gov. Don’t forget to submit applications by the Feb. 1 deadline.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet