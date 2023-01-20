Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run















Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run.

This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

This year’s proclamation also recognizes the city’s past history with the Bengals. In 1937, the original Cincinnati Bengals professional football team held its first workout at Tacoma Park in Dayton and its first scrimmage game on Sept. 27, 1937, before 2,000 fans at Dayton’s O.W. Davis Field, which still serves as the home of the Dayton High School Green Devils football team.

“Last year, after the Bengals won their first playoff game, we decided to rename our city as Who Deyton as a fun way to celebrate the Bengals’ first post-season victory in many years with our residents and the rest of the Who Deyton Nation,” Mayor Baker said. “Being a little superstitious, we thought, if it worked last year, why not try again this year.”

In addition to the mayor’s official proclamation, which he signed in orange ink, the city also has undertaken several other efforts to show support for the Bengals this week. It changed the color of the city’s logo from green to orange changed the home page of its website, installed exterior lights at city hall to illuminate the building in orange, posted a “Who Deyton, Let’s Go Bengals” sign at the entrance to the city, and created a video posted on its Facebook and Instagram pages, and a retro Who Deyton postcard, which are available for sale at City Hall.

The City Heritage Museum also adorned its windows with Bengals memorabilia, including a cut-out of quarterback Joe Burrow.

