Daniel Boone National Forest announces ‘fee free’ days during 2023; first free day is MLK Day Jan. 16

The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced recreation fee waiver dates for 2023. These “fee-free” dates apply to the Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas as listed below.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: January 16
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, January 16 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, January 15 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
President’s Day Weekend: February 18-20
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, February 18; Sunday, February 19; or Monday, February 20 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Friday evening, February 17; Saturday evening, February 18; and Sunday evening, February 19 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Koomer Ridge Campground – Wolfe County
• Claylick Boat-in Campground – Rowan County
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
• -Tree Campground – Jackson County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
National Fishing and Boating Week: June 3-4
Boat ramp fees will be waived on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
National Get Outdoors Day: June 10
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, June 10 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, June 10 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Juneteenth: June 19
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Monday, June 19 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Sunday evening, June 18 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
National Public Lands Day: Saturday, September 23
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, September 23 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Laurel River Lake – all boat ramps outside of developed campgrounds
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, September 23 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel and Pulaski counties
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
Veterans Day: November 11
Fees are waived at all Daniel Boone National Forest recreation areas, except concession-operated sites and reserve group-use areas.
Day-use sites – no recreation fee is required on Saturday, November 11 at the following locations:
• Cave Run Lake boat ramps
• Laurel River Lake boat ramps
• Bee Rock Boat Ramp – Laurel County
• Clear Creek Boat Ramp – Bath County
• Natural Arch Scenic Area – McCreary County
• Appletree Shooting Range – McCreary County
• Keno Shooting Range – Pulaski County
• Whitman Branch Shooting Range – Whitley County
• Redbird Crest Trail – Clay and Leslie counties
• White Sulphur OHV Trail – Bath County
• Billy Branch Day Use “Picnic” Area – Rowan County
Campgrounds – camping fees are waived for Saturday evening, November 11 at the following locations:
• Backcountry camping in the Red River Gorge – Menifee, Powell and Wolfe counties
• Bee Rock Campground – Laurel County
• S-Tree Campground – Jackson County
• White Sulphur Horse Camp – Bath County
• Great Meadows Campground – McCreary County
• Barren Fork Horse Camp – McCreary County
NOTE: Expanding fee-free days to include expanded, as well as standard, amenity recreation fee sites in the Forest is a temporary waiver of the recreation fees for those sites and has no bearing on the separate statutory requirements for charging those fees. The statutory requirements for charging standard amenity recreation fees are different from the statutory requirements for charging expanded amenity recreation fees. Therefore, the statutory requirements for charging standard amenity recreation fees do not have to be met to charge expanded amenity recreation fees. For more information on the Daniel Boone National Forest, visit the Forest website, Forest Facebook, or Forest Twitter.
Learn more about the Daniel Boone National Forest at www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf or on social media @DanielBooneNF.
From United States Forest Service