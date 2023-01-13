CVG news: Braxton Brewing to open taproom; American Airlines adds non-stop to Raleigh-Durham















Braxton Brewing at CVG this spring

Travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will be able to enjoy Braxton Brewing Co. when the brand’s newest taproom opens in Concourse A this spring.

CVG and Braxton announced construction on this taproom has begun, and visitors will be able to enjoy the local favorite – and nationally-recognized craft beer leader – in the 1500 sq. ft. space, which will have a unique design for the airport location.

Once complete, travelers flying in or out of CVG will have another food and beverage option as they start and end their trips in the airport. The menu and food and beverage options will be later announced.

Braxton Brewing Co. has celebrated the Greater Cincinnati community since its inception, in the Rouse Family’s garage on Braxton Drive. From that humble beginning, the brand has become a beloved staple for craft beer drinkers across the Midwest.

Joining the CVG Airport is a testament to Braxton’s community standing, as well as just how beloved the brand has become for those who call Greater Cincinnati home especially.

This addition at CVG will further solidify Braxton as a Greater Cincinnati staple.

Visitors to the taproom located in CVG Airport will be able to experience signature craft beers from Braxton, as well as seasonal offerings.

“We expect our passenger volumes to grow in the coming years, and with more travelers, comes the need for more food and beverage options,” said Candace McGraw, CEO, CVG. “We are pleased to welcome Braxton to CVG because we know travelers like to see and experience local flavors and brands in the airport.”

“Creating a unique experience for our taproom guests is something we love doing. Now, with the addition of our taproom in CVG, that’s an experience we’ll be able to create for both locals and those traveling through,” says Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “It’s important to us that this new taproom, just like our others, be a place where visitors can enjoy a craft beer and truly ‘lift one to life’.”

New American Airlines nonstop to Raleigh-Durham

American Airlines and CVG Airport launched new nonstop service to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina this week. The new flight will operate daily.

Balloons and signage decorated the ticket counter and gate areas in celebration of the first flight.

Raleigh-Durham will be American’s 12th destination served from CVG. It complements the airline’s existing year-round and seasonal nonstop service to Austin, TX (AUS), Boston (BOS), Charlotte, NC (CLT), Chicago, IL (ORD), Dallas, TX (DFW), Miami, FL (MIA), New York, NY (JFK and LGA), Philadelphia, PA (PHL), Phoenix, AZ (PHX) and Washington, DC (DCA). Additionally, American offers hundreds of one-stop routes from Cincinnati year-round.



“Raleigh-Durham is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving both leisure and business travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “This service is welcomed as another option for local travelers to get to the Triangle Region, a growing area where art and science intersect.”