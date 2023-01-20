CVG announces partnership with Sinkula to bring Wendy’s franchise to airport’s concourse B















This summer, travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will have another quick-service food option at the food court in Concourse B.

CVG announced this week a partnership with local family franchisee Sinkula to bring Wendy’s iconic food, like the square hamburger, spicy nuggets and Frosty to travelers on the go.

“This partnership with the Sinkula family-owned franchise brings a new option to CVG travelers,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG. “We are pleased to expand concessions, giving travelers more options for a quick bite before their flight.”

“As a local family-owned and operated business, we are so excited to bring Wendy’s to CVG,” said Jessie Sinkula Aston, co-president of Sinkula. “Our goal is for our customers to have an easy, fast, and tailored dining experience while enjoying the fresh-made Wendy’s food they love when they travel.”

The new location will also offer Wendy’s quality breakfast. The irresistible morning menu features hand-cracked fresh eggs, oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and mouth-watering sandwiches like the Breakfast Baconator® and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. To top it all off, customers can pair their savory breakfast sandwiches with Wendy’s delicious coffee offerings, like a Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty-ccino® or a refreshing Cold Brew Coffee.

“At Wendy’s, we have been working diligently to find unique ways to grow brand partnerships in the airport space,” said Stephen Piacentini, vice president of global restaurant development at the Wendy’s Company. “This opportunity at CVG is a great example of how we have engaged with airport partners to understand their needs, and we’re excited that a local franchisee with a track record of outstanding operations will now serve Wendy’s fresh, high-quality food to consumers in the CVG airport.”

