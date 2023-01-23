Covington schools’ tech team wins state DOE award for getting devices to every child for learning at home















During the COVID-19 pandemic, the technology department of Covington Independent Public Schools was tasked with putting devices in the hands of every student in the district so that they could have access to learning from home.

Until then, only Holmes High School and Holmes Middle School students had devices and were considered one-to-one schools. From 2020-22, the district went completely one-to-one, meaning every student in the district was provided a device to work from home as schools were closed to in-person learning. During that time, the technology department deployed 1,300 devices and provided training along the way.

“We definitely felt a sense of urgency,” said Jamarcus White, director of Covington’s technology department. “A lot of times, it felt overwhelming, but we knew we had to make sure everyone had what they needed to stay connected.”

The department’s efforts did not go unnoticed.

The Department of Education honored Covington’s technology team with the 2022 Stilwell Award for providing quality education technology service on and beyond the school campus for Kentucky K-12 students, teachers, staff, and families throughout the 24-month core of the pandemic.

“To be acknowledged publicly for how we supported our students and staff during the pandemic is definitely appreciated,’’ White said. “It means a lot to be recognized at the state level. I work with a great team of people who always put in the time and effort to ensure that our students and staff have the technology that they need.”

Named after the late William E. Stilwell, Ph.D., the Stilwell Award is presented to the unsung heroes that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in education technology and devoted their efforts entirely to our K-12 students, teachers, and administrators.

The annual Stilwell Award winners represent the best-of-the-best, who show up daily in their tireless service to Kentucky schools and the high-quality education technology services and supports that are required.