Covington Catholic to host 7th annual Colonel Classic VEX Robotics Tournament Saturday















The seventh annual Covington Catholic Colonel Classic VEX Robotics Tournament will be held on Saturday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on the Covington Catholic campus located at 1600 Dixie Highway in Park Hills.

The competition will feature up to 60 teams from across the state of Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

With teams from last year’s National Champion High School, Covington Catholic, and World Champions, Ignite Institute, the competition will offer a potential preview to State, National and World Competitions. Admission is free.

Gaby Batshoun, founder and president of title sponsor Global Business Solutions (GBS), said programs like the VEX robotics competition are an important part of encouraging students in the region to pursue STEM-related careers.

“These programs give students real-world, hands-on experience with the technologies they will use as they take the next steps on their career journey,” said Batshoun. “I have seen first-hand that the students who participate in VEX Robotics learn critical programming and problem-solving skills. As a business owner, I am proud to support the CCH Robotics team and the Colonel Classic VEX Robotics Tournament.”

Covington Catholic High School has had a VEX Robotics program since 2016 when its STEM curriculum was introduced. Founding sponsors include GBS, Cardinal Engineering, and Cincinnati Automation.

Vex Robotics is the fastest-growing robotics competition format in the world. Each year a new engineering challenge is presented to VEX teams in the form of a game. Students are asked to utilize engineering skills, teamwork, perseverance, communication, collaboration, project management, and critical thinking to perform well. Qualifying teams then go on to compete at state, national and world events.

