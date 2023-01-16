Covington Catholic-Highlands game moved to larger Holmes High School for Thomas Burns fundraiser















The varsity boys’ basketball game between Covington Catholic and Highlands on January 17 will be played in support of Covington Catholic Senior Thomas Burns, who is battling Ewing Sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. To show support and honor Thomas, close friends from CCH designed and coordinated the production and sale of TB Strong T-shirts.

The goal was to sell 200 shirts and in just a week’s time, the students well exceeded this target, selling over 800 shirts, not only to CCH community members but also to students and fans from Highlands. All proceeds will be donated to support Thomas and the ongoing battle against pediatric cancer.

Due to the overwhelming support generated within both school communities, the game has been moved to Holmes High School to accommodate a larger crowd. Anyone who previously purchased a TB Strong shirt will be admitted into the game free of charge. For all others, donations will be collected as admission at the gate, with a suggestion of $5. Proceeds will directly support the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital as well as Thomas’s ongoing expenses.

“We are very grateful to both Highlands and Holmes for their support of Thomas Burns and this event. In addition, we are very proud of our Covington Catholic students who have organized this event in support of their brother Thomas. This is another great example of our wonderful communities coming together for a cause bigger than a game,” said Covington Catholic Athletic Director Tony Bacigalupo.

The Varsity Game will begin at 7:30 p.m., following the Junior Varsity game at 6 p.m. This game is part of the St. Elizabeth Game of the Month series.

The Freshman game has been rescheduled for the following day, January 18, at 5 p.m. at Covington Catholic.

