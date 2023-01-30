Commentary: Underground Railroad Freedom Center on Nichols death, calls for law enforcement reform















We find ourselves in a shockingly familiar situation: a nation in mourning over the unjust and brutal death of a person at the hands of law enforcement. A death captured on bodycam footage that family, friends and an entire nation is pained to relive in gritty, heart wrenching detail. A death that, once again, shows the dire need for changes in law enforcement. As the family and loved ones of Tyre Nichols grieve his loss, we must come together and demand better of our nation and of law enforcement – better training, better procedures, better accountability. We must demand that our law enforcement serves and protects ALL people.





The murder of Mr. Nichols (in Memphis) is a painful reminder that this is an issue that cuts across color lines. It is proven to be a systemic issue: our law enforcement is failing us too often. For years we have demanded improved, equitable police-community relations. For years we have demanded implicit bias training. For years we have demanded accountability. It’s past time we take a closer look at the institution of law enforcement and make a concerted police-community effort to ensure there are no more shattered communities, no more empty chairs, no more grieving families.



Change must come from within these systems, and we must demand it. We encourage people to make their voices heard – by peacefully protesting, by contacting their legislators, by contacting their police departments to begin meaningful conversations that result in positive change. We expect, and hope, law enforcement around the country will respect individuals’ constitutional right to peacefully assemble.



We are pleased to see the Memphis DA fulfill the duties of the office and work to hold the officers involved in Mr. Nichols’s death accountable. We now call upon our criminal justice system to uphold its responsibility under the law with the expectation that Mr. Nichols’s family and loved ones, and the entire nation, can be confident that we will find true justice as we continue the pursuit of unwavering accountability in our law enforcement and criminal justice systems.



Hearts are broken. Communities are grieving. Emotions are raw. But we must not shut those emotions down; we must use them to inspire thoughtful action. We must not let this moment pass without demanding real action to improve law enforcement training, procedures and community relations.