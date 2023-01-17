City of Elsmere Police Department wants to ensure sex offenders register their residences as required















The Elsmere Police Department joined with the State of Kentucky’s Department of Probation & Parole last week to ensure that sex offenders are registering their residence with law enforcement.

“I am thrilled to see our police department take this proactive approach to ensure that the safety of our community, especially our children, is paramount,” said Elsmere Mayor Marty Lenhof.

Under state law, offenders convicted of certain sex crimes must report their address, which is then posted on a website maintained by the Kentucky State Police.

“But not every offender complies with state law and reports their address to law enforcement,” said Elsmere Police Chief Joe Maier. “So, we are partnering District 7 Probation & Parole to make sure sex offenders are complying with the law.”

Currently, 14 registered offenders list an Elsmere address as their primary residence.

However, the city currently has arrest warrants for two offenders who have allegedly violated state-mandated conditions of registering where they live.

Elsmere Police Detectives Eric Higgins and Jeff Young have requested warrants and are seeking information on:



• Lawrence Gould is required to register as a sex offender due to a conviction of Solicitation of 3rd Degree Rape in Boone County. Gould has registered at a Park Avenue address, but police have learned he is not living there. His whereabouts are not known.



• Thomas Poe is required to register due to a conviction in another state. But he is considered non-compliant with state law because he is not living at the Heartland Pointe address he has reported as his residence. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

“We felt that it was important to the safety of our residents and our community to team up with Probation and Parole to make sure sex offenders are abiding by the law and properly registering so we know where they are,” Chief Maier said. “And we will continue to remain vigilant. Failing to register is a serious crime, and we won’t tolerate it in Elsmere.”

