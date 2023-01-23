Cincinnati Zoo to celebrate Fiona’s sixth birthday Tuesday, special promotions planned around city















Cincinnati’s beloved hippo Fiona will celebrate her sixth birthday Tuesday, January 24.

Celebrations at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will be low-key due to the uncertainty of January temps, but the Zoo and area businesses are marking the occasion with goodies and prizes. Fiona will receive a cake fit for a Queen and the Zoo will share the event online via Facebook Live at 2 p.m.

“It looks like it will be warm enough for the hippos to be out in the afternoon, so visitors may be able to wish her a happy birthday in person,” said Cincinnati Zoo director keeper Thane Maynard. “There’s also the option to watch the birthday action on the live hippo cam that’s available to members and virtual members.”

The Zoo is encouraging Fiona fans to give a $5 birthday gift. Everyone who gives a gift will receive a digital Fiona kiss, and one lucky person will win the Ultimate Hippo Getaway and get to meet all four Cincinnati Zoo hippos.

The winner of the Ultimate Hippo Getaway will receive:

• A Behind the Scenes tour to meet all 4 hippos!

• $1,000 Visa gift card

• Two-night hotel stay at the Zoo’s Official Hotel – the Graduate Cincinnati

• $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill located in the Graduate Cincinnati

• Five tickets to the world-famous Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

• Complete library of Fiona books illustrated by Richard Cowdrey

In addition to Fiona’s brithday celebration at the zoo and online, celebrations around the city include:

• Graeters Ice Cream – Get Chunky, Chunky Hippo in-store or online in January.

• Rookwood Pottery – Choose from the Fiona Collection.

• Zoo Gift Shop – Offering a limited edition Tie Dye Fiona Custom Plush

• Fiona books – Available at your favorite book retailer or in the Zoo shop

• Coffee Emporium – Order Fiona’s Blend coffee

• Cincy Shirts – Shop the Fiona Collection

• istermann Brewing Company – Special Fiona Brew

From Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden