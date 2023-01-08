Cherry Hill subdivision residents, Erlanger council tackle problem of semi-trucks in subdivision















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Late last year Erlanger City Council decided to form a task force committee to tackle the problem of tractor trailer semi-trucks which are being directed to go through the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger to get to the Erlanger Commerce Center.

The task force met in October to review the problem as well as the measures the city has taken to solve the problem. The second meeting was in December.

“I am aware of at least two more semis in Cherry Hill since our December meeting,” said Councilmember Jennifer Jasper-Lucas, who is chairing the committee. “I don’t think either caused damage, and I believe one was cited by the police.”

At the October 20 meeting, Lucas gave a brief overview of the problem that has been going on for over a year. Semi-trucks are trying to access the Erlanger Commerce Center, which is home to Perfetti Van Melle, Novalex, and Coca Cola Consolidated, and are being directed into the Cherry Hill subdivision by different GPS software.

When a semi goes into a subdivision where the roads are not adequate for large vehicles, they can take out poles as they are trying to extricate their vehicles, resulting in loss of electrical power and internet, as well as damage to yards, and mailboxes, and fire hydrants and signs.

The city contacted Apple Maps and Google Maps to try and change the directions that the GPS puts out to drivers, and they did succeed in changing some maps. Recently a truck driver identified his GPS as HERE Technologies, and Erlanger Police Officer Josh Nezi was able to contact the company and become a Map Creator so that he can make changes to the system.

“I suggested that we should ask the Commerce center to make their entrance sign bigger, because it is small and sits close to the ground,” said Lucas. “A bigger sign might be more visible to the truckers.”

The city has also put up signs and barriers designed to discourage the trucks from entering the subdivision. There are three main entry points — Houston Road to Sycamore Tree Lane in Erlanger, Donaldson Road to Cherry Tree Lane in Erlanger, and Donaldson Road to Queensway Drive in unincorporated Boone County.

At the meeting on December 15, Officer Nezi reported that there were 23 calls about trucks in the subdivision in 2021, and 10 in 2022, but he said he thought more calls were made to Boone County Dispatch and aren’t reported to Erlanger. He encouraged residents of Cherry Hill to call Erlanger when they see semis in the subdivision.

City Administrator Bill Wulfeck and Economic Director Emi Randall sent letters out to residents telling them the drivers will be cited and held responsible for damages. They are also trying to get the letters to the drivers with a detailed map showing the correct way into the Commerce Center.

It has been determined that the regular drivers know where they are going and don’t go through the subdivision, but it is the drivers who have never been in this area before and are more closely following the GPS directions who tend to venture into the subdivisions.

Councilmember Tom Cahill is on the committee and he reported that he talked to Boone County Administrator Jeff Earlywine to see what he could do for the Boone County side. Earlywine said they will put lane dividers at Donaldson and Queensway, and Donaldson and Cherry Tree Lane to discourage the trucks from turning into those streets. Cahill said as soon as the lane dividers are delivered they will be installed.

Councilmember Jasper-Lucas gave a report on the task force’s findings to the rest of council this week at the regular council meeting.