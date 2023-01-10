Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen and Jailer James Daley leading two statewide associations















Two of Campbell County’s top elected officials are leading their statewide associations.

Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen has been sworn in as the 2023 president of the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association (KSA) while Campbell County Jailer James Daley continues to serve as president of the Kentucky Jailers Association (KJA).

“To have two of our top elected officials leading their statewide associations is a testament to the professionalism, leadership and commitment to public service that both Sheriff Jansen and Jailer Daley have displayed while holding office in Campbell County,” said Campbell County Judge-executive Steve Pendery. “We should all be proud that two of Campbell County’s own have the support of their colleagues from around the state.”

Sheriff Jansen, a 40-year veteran of law enforcement, was reelected without opposition to a second term in office in November. Prior to being elected, Sheriff Jansen served as a police officer with the cities of Newport, Erlanger and Fort Thomas as well as with the Campbell County Police Department. He also worked as a detective for the Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney’s office.

“From my first day in office in 2015 I was given a motto to live by — that ‘No Sheriff Stands Alone.’ The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association and its members live that every day,” Sheriff Jansen said. “As the sheriff in Campbell County, I have witnessed my fellow sheriffs called on many times to rush to the side of other sheriffs in disasters throughout the Commonwealth.”

The KSA works closely with Kentucky state legislators and officials in Frankfort to craft legislation and policies that assist sheriffs in serving and protecting the citizens of their counties. KSA also operates the Boys & Girls Ranch, a western Kentucky non-profit that is dedicated to redirecting the lives of children by building their self-esteem and moral character while providing a summer of fun and safe activities.

“It is a true honor and my pleasure to serve as the next Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association President for 2023,” Sheriff Jansen said.

Jailer Daley is an attorney and former Kentucky State Trooper who also directed the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force. He has served in office since 2013 when Judge-executive Pendery appointed him following the resignation of the incumbent jailer.

The KJA serves the training, legislative and support needs of Kentucky Jailers.

“I congratulate Sheriff Jansen on the honor of becoming KSA president. It is a well-deserved recognition of a job well done,” Jailer Daley said. “I know from time as president of the Kentucky Jailers Association that leading a statewide organization presents an excellent opportunity to help set statewide policy and a great chance to learn about how other counties are dealing with important issues.”

