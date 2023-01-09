Building Industry of Northern Kentucky installs 2023 leadership team to move strategic plan forward















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installed its 2023 leadership at an event recently held at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills.

“We are looking forward with great anticipation the unsurpassed successes we will reach in 2023 under the supervision of our new leadership and Board of Directors,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group. “This year will see many initiatives that are unmatched nationwide among our peers. We will see the opening of the Enzweiler Building Institute’s new Covington Location, the launch of the Covington Academy for Heritage Trades, which we will operate, the beginning of the stabilization and historic renovation of the historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue in Covington by the Academy, the transition of the Institute and the Academy into non-profits managed by the association as well as many new endeavors already in the works as we renew our three year strategic plan to cover the years 2023 through 2026. It is exciting to see the work that has been going on for over a decade take shape into reality as we move forward into unprecedented eras of success for our organization.”

2023 Officers:

• Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings, President

• Ben Taylor, The Drees Company, Immediate Past President

• Matt Curtin, Paul Hemmer Company, Vice President

• Mitchell Deaton, Ashley Building Group, Secretary/Treasurer

• Caitlin Skaggs, Distributor Data Solutions, Associate President

• Joe Schlimm, Republic Bank, Associate Vice President

2023 Directors:

• Randy Acklin, Fischer Homes, Builder Director

• Jill Bezold, Arlinghaus Builders, Builder Director

• Manny Hernandez, First Financial Bank, Associate Director

• John Voorhees, AE Door & Window, Associate Director

• Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop, Associate Director

• Nikki Hayden, Team Herr Realtors, Associate Director

• Stacy Art, Re-Max Realtors, Emerging Leaders Council Representative

• Matt Mains, The Drees Company, Land Development Council Representative

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky