A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners

Jan 11th, 2023 · 0 Comment

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club.

“Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”

Award recipients are:

Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award, Dan “Boone’ Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

“Boone” Riegler (left) is presented the Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award by 2023 President Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings. (From BIA NKY)

Builder of the Year, Mike Kegley, The B.O.L.D. Company

Mike Kegley, The B.O.L.D. Company, proudly receives his third Builder of the Year Award. Mr. Kegley is the only member of the association to receive this award on multiple occasions. (Photo from BIA NKY)

Associate of the Year, Caitlin Skaggs, Distributor Data Solutions

Caitlin Skaggs (on Facetime), Distributor Data Solutions, is presented the Associate of the Year Award. (Photo from BIA NKY)

Janis Beard Annual Membership Award, Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

Dan Riegler (left), Riegler Blacktop, is presented the Janis Beard Annual Membership Award by 2022 President Ben Taylor, The Drees Company. (Photo from BIA NKY)

Community Service Award, Joe Meyer, Mayor, City of Covington

Mayor Meyer will be presented this award at an upcoming ceremony for the ribbon cutting of the Enzweiler Building Institute’s new Covington Location on Thursday, January 26.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.