Boone County Public Library announces February event schedule, includes family fun for all ages















Boone County Public Library announces its event schedule for February and there’s something for everyone. These events are proof that a library is more than just a place to house books (though there are plenty of those). They are community-gathering places where communities of people can join in activities — and learning new things. Mark your calendars to take advantage of all the special programs the library offers:

Concerts:

Jose Luis Palacio Larrodera

Saturday, February 4

Florence Branch, 2 p.m.

Flamenco/Classical guitar along with singing in multiple languages, including French, Portuguese, Spanish and more.

Lagniappe

Friday, February 10

Main Library, 7 p.m.

Cajun music.

Cincinnati Dayton Taiko Group

Sunday, February 26

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Traditional Japanese drumming.

Adult: Programs

Latin Dance Fitness

Wednesdays, February 1, 8, 15 and 22

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

If you like Zumba, Jazzercise, and other aerobic classes, this is the class for you! Move and groove to upbeat music while getting your workout done at the same time. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.

Smartphone Photography

Thursdays, February 2 and 9

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Learn basic composition and tools available on a cell phone camera, exposure in photography and shooting in manual mode on your cell phone for creative control, and editing your photos on your phone. Both Apple and Android users can benefit from this class. Please have a basic knowledge of your device.This is a 2-part class and you should register for both parts.

Exploring Cultures Series: Cozy Connections

Friday, February 3

Walton Branch, 1 p.m.

View a French movie with English subtitles while sipping on a cafe au la and nibbling on macaroons.

SWET DanceFit

Saturdays, February 4, 11, 18 and 25

Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Try a nonstop, medium to high energy cardio dance class that combines various dance styles. $8 per class.

Making Healthier Choices

Mondays, February 6 and 27

Walton Branch 6 p.m.

Discover inexpensive healthy eating tips through this cooking series presented by the Boone County Extension Service.

Making Healthy Choices

Tuesday, February 7

Florence Branch or Zoom, 11 a.m.

Discover inexpensive healthy eating tips through this cooking series presented by the Boone County Extension Service.

Conversations for Moms

Tuesday, February 7

Florence Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Current and future moms (and those that support them), take time to take care of yourselves.

T’ai Chi Chih

Thursday, February 9

Florence Branch, 11 a.m.

Explore moving meditation.

Exploring Cultures Series: Discover Foods of France

Thursday, February 9

Walton Branch, 1 p.m.

Home of the “mother sauces” and tasty delights, learn about common foods from France as we sample a recipe or two.

Throwback Series: Hooked on Crochet

Thursdays, February 9, 16 and 23

Walton Branch, 4 p.m.

Crochet a vintage heart. Supplies provided if needed.

Experience T’ai Chi

Fridays, February 10 and 24

Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Explore moving meditation.

Exploring Cultures Series: Bollywood Beats – Cultural Centre of India

Saturday, February 11

Scheben Branch, 2 p.m.

Music, dance, action, drama, glamour all comes together in Bollywood movies and dance numbers. Create a magical moment with this spectacular showcase of artistic expression, energy, and beauty that will make you experience incredible dances of India.

Genealogy Drop-in

Monday, February 13

Walton Branch, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, February 15

Walton Branch, 9-11 a.m.

A BCPL Borderlands Archive and History Center staff member will be on hand to answer your genealogy and local history questions. No appointment needed.

Comfort Quilts for the Community

Tuesday, February 14

Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, February 27

Main Library, 9:30 a.m.

Sew small quilts for the community. Cosponsor: R.C. Durr YMCA.

Walton’s Got Game

Tuesday, February 14

Walton Branch, 3:30-5 p.m.

Grab your friends to play Valentine Bunco! No skill or knowledge of the game is required. Score points while rolling three dice. Prizes for the winners.

Card Making

Tuesday, February 14

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Make four themed cards with independent stamping demonstrator Sandy Bollman. Ages 16+. $5 materials fee.

Writers Group

Tuesday, February 14

Main Library, 7 p.m.

Share writings with others for feedback. Email asnow@bcpl.org with questions.

Third Thursday Games

Thursday, February 16

Florence Branch, 3 p.m.

Can you defeat Gina at playing euchre? Probably. Will you have fun doing it? Yes! Snacks and tabletop games provided.

The Cincinnati Museum presents: The Sad, Seamy, Sinister Side of Cincinnati

Thursday, February 16

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Serial murderers, grave robbers, epidemics, personal tragedies and even slime are all part of Cincinnati’s history.

Hear stories about some of Cincinnati’s most notorious citizens and their nasty deeds. Tragedies and crime abound; prepare to be shocked and saddened.

Houseplant Swap

Saturday, February 18

Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.

Give a plant, take a plant! Bring a house plant to trade or cuttings to share. Find the perfect new plant for your home.

Condor & Crow’s Petrifying Picture Show

Saturday, February 18

Florence Branch and Zoom, 2 p.m.

Watch Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam (1985). (S)care packages available while supplies last.

Let’s Hear From Frankfort

Monday, February 20

Scheben Branch or Zoom, 6:30 p.m.

Ask questions and interact with our state representatives and senators during a panel discussion. Please register at nkyforum.org.

Piecemakers Sit and Sew

Wednesday, February 22

Scheben Branch, 9 a.m.

Work on projects and share ideas.

Trivia Night

Wednesday, February 22

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.

Throwback Series: Vintage Fashion

Thursday, February 23

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Learn about fashion from the 1930’s to 1970’s and the continued impact of World War II on fashion in the United States.

Diamond Art Group

Tuesday, February 28

Scheben Branch, 12:30 p.m.

A combination of cross-stitch and paint by numbers, use diamonds to create a small diamond painting.

Tour of the Universe

Tuesday, February 28

Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Rocket through space among billions of stars and galaxies! Learn about the life cycles and types of stars and galaxies, as well as the incredible distances between them. View the night sky through a telescope after the program, weather permitting. Ages 10+. Please register.

Adult: Book Groups

Thrillers and Chillers

Thursday, February 9

Main Library, 10 a.m.

Rock, Paper, Scissors by Alice Feeney Read suspense, mystery and true crime. Leader Teresa Sayers: tsayers@bcpl.org

Chick Picks

Thursday, February 16

Main Library, 10 a.m.

Billy Summers by Stephen King

Women of all ages read a mix of genres.

Leader Karen Helmle: khelmle@bcpl.org.

Chapter and Verse

Tuesday, February 14

Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.

How to Walk Away by Katherine Center

Read everything fiction to biographies.

Leader Shaun Powell: spowell@bcpl.org

Real Men Read

Wednesday, February 15

Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Discuss your latest good book.

Chuck Shoemaker: cshoemaker@bcpl.org

Best of the Best

Thursday, February 2

Florence Branch, 3 p.m.

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

Read and discuss bestselling novels.

Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org

Monday 4 Mystery

Monday, February 27

Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney

Explore mystery and suspense novels.

Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org

All Things Jane

Monday, February 13

Walton Branch, 6 p.m.

A book and movie group for admirers of the 19th century author Jane Austen.

Book Chatter

Thursday, February 23

Walton Branch, 9 a.m.

Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

Discuss novels in a cozy small group.

Leader Sharon Franklin: sfrank@bcpl.org

Tween/Teen Programs:

Dungeons and Dragons (M/H)

Fridays

Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.

New and experienced players are welcome as we play D&D 5th Edition! We have characters ready for you or you can bring your own. If you would like to be a dungeon master, please email dpina@bcpl.org for more details.

Teen Gaming (M/H)

Monday, February 13 and 27

Main Library, 4-6 p.m.

Stop by the Teen Scene to play video games! Snacks will be provided.

Print & Paint (M/H)

Thursday, February 16

Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.

Print and paint something epic! Use our resin 3D printer to print detailed miniatures for D&D, figurines, and

more! Preprinted figurines will be available for painting.

Teen Anime Club (M/H)

Monday, February 20

Hebron Branch, 5 p.m.

Share your love of anime. Watch with us, read manga, and practice drawing.

Slime, Snacks and Cinema (M/H)

Tuesday, February 21

Main Library, 6-8 p.m.

Hang out and watch a movie as we make slime inspired by the film! This month’s flick: Howl’s Moving Castle.

Chrildren: Programs

Homeschool Sampler (grades 1-5)

Wednesday, February 1

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Explore your world with cartography. Have fun while learning about maps.

Preschool Valentine Party (2-5 years)

Saturday, February 4

Walton Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Read Foxy in Love by Emma Dodd and celebrate with cookies, balloons, crafts, and songs.

DIY Valentine Box (grades K-5)

Monday, February 6

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Make the best Valentine box to take to school! No need to stress at the last minute. All supplies will be provided.

Color Me Mine: Paint a Story (grades K-5)

Thursday, February 9

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Ooh la la! Read Escargot by Dashka Slater and paint a special snail plate with Color Me Mine! One item per family.

Valentinasaurus! (2-5 years)

Saturday, February 11

Florence Branch, 10 a.m.

This Valentine’s Day, show love to our favorite dinosaur friends! Make a card, play games, and have a t-rexcellent time.

Artsmart: Still Life (grades K-5)

Monday, February 13

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Learn about still life art, then set up a still life scene to paint.

ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)

Tuesday, February 14 and 28

Florence Branch, 10-11:30 a.m.

Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning.

Please register.

Crystal Clear Science: Fall in Love with Science (family)

Wednesday, February 15

Scheben Branch, 6 p.m.

Learn about sink or float, participate in experiments, and encounter eye-popping demonstrations featuring surface tension and density.

St. Villain-times Day: Henchmen Bootcamp (everyone)

Saturday, February 18

Florence Branch, 2-4 p.m.

See if you’ve got what it takes to make it as a henchman for the Rogues Gallery! Show off your skills in an obstacle course, try to tough it through challenges, and take down your enemies.

Snow Day Play (3-6 years)

Monday, February 20

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Enjoy the magic of snow – indoors! Stay warm while you play in a winter wonderland, make a snowflake craft, and snack on a special snowman treat.

Pokemon™ Game Night (grades K-5)

Monday, February 20

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Bring your cards or gaming device to battle players of all levels. No trading. Library deck available.

Pages and Paws (grades K-5)

Tuesday, February 21

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 26

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Practice reading to a certified therapy dog. Please register for a time slot.

Itty Bitty Playdate (birth-2 years)

Saturday, February 25

Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.

Playtime for babies and toddlers through age 2 with developmentally appropriate play stations and activities.

Cincinnati Playhouse presents: Stellaluna (family)

Saturday, February 25

Main Library, 3 p.m.

When Stellaluna the baby bat accidentally falls into Mama Bird’s nest, she embraces life with her newfound family. Can she get the baby birds to appreciate her batty ways in return?

For details, check out the library’s website or contact your closest Boone County branch. Some of these events ask for registration.

Boone County Public Library