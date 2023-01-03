Boone County Public Library announces February event schedule, includes family fun for all ages

Boone County Public Library announces its event schedule for February and there’s something for everyone. These events are proof that a library is more than just a place to house books (though there are plenty of those). They are community-gathering places where communities of people can join in activities — and learning new things. Mark your calendars to take advantage of all the special programs the library offers:
Concerts:
Jose Luis Palacio Larrodera
Saturday, February 4
Florence Branch, 2 p.m.
Flamenco/Classical guitar along with singing in multiple languages, including French, Portuguese, Spanish and more.
Lagniappe
Friday, February 10
Main Library, 7 p.m.
Cajun music.
Cincinnati Dayton Taiko Group
Sunday, February 26
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Traditional Japanese drumming.
Adult: Programs
Latin Dance Fitness
Wednesdays, February 1, 8, 15 and 22
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
If you like Zumba, Jazzercise, and other aerobic classes, this is the class for you! Move and groove to upbeat music while getting your workout done at the same time. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle.
Smartphone Photography
Thursdays, February 2 and 9
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Learn basic composition and tools available on a cell phone camera, exposure in photography and shooting in manual mode on your cell phone for creative control, and editing your photos on your phone. Both Apple and Android users can benefit from this class. Please have a basic knowledge of your device.This is a 2-part class and you should register for both parts.
Exploring Cultures Series: Cozy Connections
Friday, February 3
Walton Branch, 1 p.m.
View a French movie with English subtitles while sipping on a cafe au la and nibbling on macaroons.
SWET DanceFit
Saturdays, February 4, 11, 18 and 25
Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Try a nonstop, medium to high energy cardio dance class that combines various dance styles. $8 per class.
Making Healthier Choices
Mondays, February 6 and 27
Walton Branch 6 p.m.
Discover inexpensive healthy eating tips through this cooking series presented by the Boone County Extension Service.
Making Healthy Choices
Tuesday, February 7
Florence Branch or Zoom, 11 a.m.
Discover inexpensive healthy eating tips through this cooking series presented by the Boone County Extension Service.
Conversations for Moms
Tuesday, February 7
Florence Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Current and future moms (and those that support them), take time to take care of yourselves.
T’ai Chi Chih
Thursday, February 9
Florence Branch, 11 a.m.
Explore moving meditation.
Exploring Cultures Series: Discover Foods of France
Thursday, February 9
Walton Branch, 1 p.m.
Home of the “mother sauces” and tasty delights, learn about common foods from France as we sample a recipe or two.
Throwback Series: Hooked on Crochet
Thursdays, February 9, 16 and 23
Walton Branch, 4 p.m.
Crochet a vintage heart. Supplies provided if needed.
Experience T’ai Chi
Fridays, February 10 and 24
Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.
Explore moving meditation.
Exploring Cultures Series: Bollywood Beats – Cultural Centre of India
Saturday, February 11
Scheben Branch, 2 p.m.
Music, dance, action, drama, glamour all comes together in Bollywood movies and dance numbers. Create a magical moment with this spectacular showcase of artistic expression, energy, and beauty that will make you experience incredible dances of India.
Genealogy Drop-in
Monday, February 13
Walton Branch, 3-5 p.m.
Thursday, February 15
Walton Branch, 9-11 a.m.
A BCPL Borderlands Archive and History Center staff member will be on hand to answer your genealogy and local history questions. No appointment needed.
Comfort Quilts for the Community
Tuesday, February 14
Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, February 27
Main Library, 9:30 a.m.
Sew small quilts for the community. Cosponsor: R.C. Durr YMCA.
Walton’s Got Game
Tuesday, February 14
Walton Branch, 3:30-5 p.m.
Grab your friends to play Valentine Bunco! No skill or knowledge of the game is required. Score points while rolling three dice. Prizes for the winners.
Card Making
Tuesday, February 14
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Make four themed cards with independent stamping demonstrator Sandy Bollman. Ages 16+. $5 materials fee.
Writers Group
Tuesday, February 14
Main Library, 7 p.m.
Share writings with others for feedback. Email asnow@bcpl.org with questions.
Third Thursday Games
Thursday, February 16
Florence Branch, 3 p.m.
Can you defeat Gina at playing euchre? Probably. Will you have fun doing it? Yes! Snacks and tabletop games provided.
The Cincinnati Museum presents: The Sad, Seamy, Sinister Side of Cincinnati
Thursday, February 16
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Serial murderers, grave robbers, epidemics, personal tragedies and even slime are all part of Cincinnati’s history.
Hear stories about some of Cincinnati’s most notorious citizens and their nasty deeds. Tragedies and crime abound; prepare to be shocked and saddened.
Houseplant Swap
Saturday, February 18
Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.
Give a plant, take a plant! Bring a house plant to trade or cuttings to share. Find the perfect new plant for your home.
Condor & Crow’s Petrifying Picture Show
Saturday, February 18
Florence Branch and Zoom, 2 p.m.
Watch Dr. Otto and the Riddle of the Gloom Beam (1985). (S)care packages available while supplies last.
Let’s Hear From Frankfort
Monday, February 20
Scheben Branch or Zoom, 6:30 p.m.
Ask questions and interact with our state representatives and senators during a panel discussion. Please register at nkyforum.org.
Piecemakers Sit and Sew
Wednesday, February 22
Scheben Branch, 9 a.m.
Work on projects and share ideas.
Trivia Night
Wednesday, February 22
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.
Throwback Series: Vintage Fashion
Thursday, February 23
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Learn about fashion from the 1930’s to 1970’s and the continued impact of World War II on fashion in the United States.
Diamond Art Group
Tuesday, February 28
Scheben Branch, 12:30 p.m.
A combination of cross-stitch and paint by numbers, use diamonds to create a small diamond painting.
Tour of the Universe
Tuesday, February 28
Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Rocket through space among billions of stars and galaxies! Learn about the life cycles and types of stars and galaxies, as well as the incredible distances between them. View the night sky through a telescope after the program, weather permitting. Ages 10+. Please register.
Adult: Book Groups
Thrillers and Chillers
Thursday, February 9
Main Library, 10 a.m.
Rock, Paper, Scissors by Alice Feeney Read suspense, mystery and true crime. Leader Teresa Sayers: tsayers@bcpl.org
Chick Picks
Thursday, February 16
Main Library, 10 a.m.
Billy Summers by Stephen King
Women of all ages read a mix of genres.
Leader Karen Helmle: khelmle@bcpl.org.
Chapter and Verse
Tuesday, February 14
Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.
How to Walk Away by Katherine Center
Read everything fiction to biographies.
Leader Shaun Powell: spowell@bcpl.org
Real Men Read
Wednesday, February 15
Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.
Discuss your latest good book.
Chuck Shoemaker: cshoemaker@bcpl.org
Best of the Best
Thursday, February 2
Florence Branch, 3 p.m.
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
Read and discuss bestselling novels.
Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org
Monday 4 Mystery
Monday, February 27
Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney
Explore mystery and suspense novels.
Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org
All Things Jane
Monday, February 13
Walton Branch, 6 p.m.
A book and movie group for admirers of the 19th century author Jane Austen.
Book Chatter
Thursday, February 23
Walton Branch, 9 a.m.
Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
Discuss novels in a cozy small group.
Leader Sharon Franklin: sfrank@bcpl.org
Tween/Teen Programs:
Dungeons and Dragons (M/H)
Fridays
Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.
New and experienced players are welcome as we play D&D 5th Edition! We have characters ready for you or you can bring your own. If you would like to be a dungeon master, please email dpina@bcpl.org for more details.
Teen Gaming (M/H)
Monday, February 13 and 27
Main Library, 4-6 p.m.
Stop by the Teen Scene to play video games! Snacks will be provided.
Print & Paint (M/H)
Thursday, February 16
Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.
Print and paint something epic! Use our resin 3D printer to print detailed miniatures for D&D, figurines, and
more! Preprinted figurines will be available for painting.
Teen Anime Club (M/H)
Monday, February 20
Hebron Branch, 5 p.m.
Share your love of anime. Watch with us, read manga, and practice drawing.
Slime, Snacks and Cinema (M/H)
Tuesday, February 21
Main Library, 6-8 p.m.
Hang out and watch a movie as we make slime inspired by the film! This month’s flick: Howl’s Moving Castle.
Chrildren: Programs
Homeschool Sampler (grades 1-5)
Wednesday, February 1
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Explore your world with cartography. Have fun while learning about maps.
Preschool Valentine Party (2-5 years)
Saturday, February 4
Walton Branch, 10:30 a.m.
Read Foxy in Love by Emma Dodd and celebrate with cookies, balloons, crafts, and songs.
DIY Valentine Box (grades K-5)
Monday, February 6
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Make the best Valentine box to take to school! No need to stress at the last minute. All supplies will be provided.
Color Me Mine: Paint a Story (grades K-5)
Thursday, February 9
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Ooh la la! Read Escargot by Dashka Slater and paint a special snail plate with Color Me Mine! One item per family.
Valentinasaurus! (2-5 years)
Saturday, February 11
Florence Branch, 10 a.m.
This Valentine’s Day, show love to our favorite dinosaur friends! Make a card, play games, and have a t-rexcellent time.
Artsmart: Still Life (grades K-5)
Monday, February 13
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Learn about still life art, then set up a still life scene to paint.
ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)
Tuesday, February 14 and 28
Florence Branch, 10-11:30 a.m.
Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning.
Please register.
Crystal Clear Science: Fall in Love with Science (family)
Wednesday, February 15
Scheben Branch, 6 p.m.
Learn about sink or float, participate in experiments, and encounter eye-popping demonstrations featuring surface tension and density.
St. Villain-times Day: Henchmen Bootcamp (everyone)
Saturday, February 18
Florence Branch, 2-4 p.m.
See if you’ve got what it takes to make it as a henchman for the Rogues Gallery! Show off your skills in an obstacle course, try to tough it through challenges, and take down your enemies.
Snow Day Play (3-6 years)
Monday, February 20
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Enjoy the magic of snow – indoors! Stay warm while you play in a winter wonderland, make a snowflake craft, and snack on a special snowman treat.
Pokemon™ Game Night (grades K-5)
Monday, February 20
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Bring your cards or gaming device to battle players of all levels. No trading. Library deck available.
Pages and Paws (grades K-5)
Tuesday, February 21
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Sunday, February 26
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Practice reading to a certified therapy dog. Please register for a time slot.
Itty Bitty Playdate (birth-2 years)
Saturday, February 25
Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.
Playtime for babies and toddlers through age 2 with developmentally appropriate play stations and activities.
Cincinnati Playhouse presents: Stellaluna (family)
Saturday, February 25
Main Library, 3 p.m.
When Stellaluna the baby bat accidentally falls into Mama Bird’s nest, she embraces life with her newfound family. Can she get the baby birds to appreciate her batty ways in return?
For details, check out the library’s website or contact your closest Boone County branch. Some of these events ask for registration.
Boone County Public Library