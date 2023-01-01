Boone County newly elected and re-elected officials take oaths of office; outgoing officials honored

By Patricia J. Scheyer
NKyTribune reporter
Boone County held ceremonies last week to administer the oath of office to newly elected and re-elected officials — and to honor outgoing officials.
Here in photos is the story of the event:
The Boone County Honor Guard presented the flags to start the ceremony. (Photos by Patricia Scheyer/NKyTribune)
Circuit Judge JR Schrand administered the oath of office to Judge Executive Gary Moore, Commissioner Cathy Flaig, Commissioner Jesse Brewer, and Commissioner Chet Hand.
54th Judicial Circuit Judge JR Scrand administered oaths; State Senator John Schickel gave the invocation; and Judge-Executive Gary Moore talked to the audience about working together to make the community great.
The oath of office for County Clerk Justin Crigler, County Coroner Missy Rittinger, County Surveyor Gregory Larison, and Property Valuation Administrator Jonathan Brown.
Judge Schrand administers oath of office to Steve Doan, District 69, Steve Rawlings, District 66, and Marianne Proctor, Distrct 60.
A special moment: Steve Doan’s 17-month-old son caught sight of daddy and ran to him for a kiss and a cuddle.
Honoring out-going officials
Judge Executive Gary Moore honors outgoing officials with crystal bowl and proclamation: Commissioner Charles Kenner and County Attorney Robert Neace (Photos provided by Boone County commission)