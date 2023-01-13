Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore to chair board of OKI Regional Council of Governments















Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore will head the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors as its president to lead the transportation planning organization for 2023.

“OKI is a national leader in providing cutting-edge transportation solutions to 21st Century mobility challenges,” Moore said. “Our region’s 200 communities deserve astute attention to their needs, and OKI consistently produces innovative ideas and funding to help meet their goals.

“I am eager to work with new board members, as OKI continues to improve the quality of life and economic vitality of the region we call home.”

The new officers for the OKI Board of Directors will serve a one-year term effective immediately.



• President: Boone County Court Judge Executive Gary W. Moore

• First Vice President: Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth

• Second Vice President: Dearborn County Commissioner Rick Probst

• Treasurer: Resident At-Large Member Kenneth Reed

• Past President: Clermont County Commissioner David Painter

• Secretary: OKI CEO Mark R. Policinski



OKI’s Board of Directors consists of 120 members, most of whom are elected officials.

It is a federally mandated organization, funneling about $40 million in transportation funds to construction and planning projects throughout its eight-county, three-state region: Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky; and Dearborn in Indiana.

OKI is a council of local governments, business organizations and community groups committed to developing collaborative strategies, plans and programs to improve the quality of life and economic development potential of the Tri-State.