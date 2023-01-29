Blue North, Horizon Funds, Main Street Ventures join to bolster entrepreneurship in Northern Kentucky















Blue North has established the Northern Kentucky Entrepreneurship Fund with Horizon Community Funds in an effort to support the work of entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky.

“Our community is a hub for forward-thinking, resourceful entrepreneurs whose well-earned successes help vitalize Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “Currently, there is a lack of funding specific to entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky. This fund will allow for more support of those who are working to create strong and sustainable businesses in our region.”

Blue North supports entrepreneurs, creators, and builders in Northern Kentucky through a variety of programs and services.

“In addition to serving as the ‘front door’ for entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky, Blue North’s job is to be the champion of our entrepreneurial community,” said Dave Knox, Executive Director of Blue North. “The Northern Kentucky Entrepreneur Fund is a major step in that mission, giving our community a vehicle to support the entrepreneurs that create thriving neighborhoods across the region.”

Main Street Ventures is an essential partner in this initiative and will serve as the grantor of the fund. The organization offers equity-free funding in the form of grants to entrepreneurs throughout the Greater Cincinnati region.

“Blue North and Horizon Community Funds are two amazing organizations supporting entrepreneurship in Northern Kentucky and we are excited to work with them on this new initiative,” said Main Street Ventures Executive Lead, Brianna Dzuricsko. “We look forward to supporting even more founders who continue to make Northern Kentucky and the entire Cincinnati region an amazing place to live, work, and build.”

The Northern Kentucky Entrepreneurship Fund was supported by an initial donation from the R.C. Durr Foundation. Main Street Ventures has awarded the first grant from the fund to Covington-based company, Down the Road Spice Co.

Main Street Ventures is currently accepting applications for their first round of 2023 grants. Applications are due by Monday, February 13. Those interested in applying are welcome to schedule time with Main Street Ventures staff to discuss questions about their application. More information can be found at www.mainstventures.org.

Community members can support this initiative by contributing to the fund at www.horizonfunds.org. Contact Dave Knox at dave@bluenorthky.com with questions.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift that provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

From Horizon Community Funds