Behringer-Crawford Museum extends ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit’ through Jan. 15















Christmas hasn’t ended just yet… at least not at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Due to popular demand, the museum’s holiday exhibits, including the Holiday Toy Trains, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit and Winter Wonderland are being extended until Jan. 15.

Guests have an extra week to see pieces of Hollywood glamour with elaborate costumes, movie memorabilia and more from Paramount Pictures, 1954 holiday classic, White Christmas. The exhibit includes extravagant gowns by legendary designer Edith Head and worn by local legends Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, among other stars. Studio props, sheet music, cast members’ memorabilia, and more are on display from the Rosemary Clooney House Museum.

Also on display are the Holiday Toy Trains, celebrating thirty-one years of making memories with eight O-gauge Lionel model trains circling over 250 feet of track through snow-covered fields, carnival rides and holiday lands. Plus, children can put their creative minds to work in a LEGO play area where they can assemble their own LEGO masterpieces.

The museum’s outdoor play area, NaturePlay@BCM has been transformed into a Winter Wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights, a 20-foot snowman, log cabins decorated festively by Santa’s helpers and more. The park features illuminated pathways by “Dreamy and Bright” light installation and colorful creations by Cyndi Mendell of The Children’s Art Academy in Fort Thomas, KY, Melissa Catchen and Pamela and Iris Spoor of Park Hills.

Holly Jolly Days are sponsored in part by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet, Devou Good Foundation, Corporex/ArtsWave, Milburn Family, In Loving Memory of Eva G. Farris, Gerry & Tony Zembrodt, Phyllis & Jack Moreland and RDG.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Jan. 16, 2023, the museum will be temporarily closed to prepare for our upcoming exhibits. Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 for adults; $8 for seniors 60+; $5 for children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or email info@bcmuseum.org.

From Behringer-Crawford Museum