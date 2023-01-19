Angie Teegarden rejoins the Ion Center for Violence Prevention as new non-residential services director















The Ion Center for Violence Prevention has hired a new Non-Residential Services Director.

Angie Teegarden, who has over 26 years of experience working with survivors of power-based personal violence, started as the new Non-Residential Services Director at the Ion Center on January 9.

“I am so excited to return to the Ion Center and looking forward to once again being of service to my community,” said Teegarden.

The Ion Center offers free, confidential support and services to victim-survivors of all identities who have experienced power-based personal violence such as sexual violence, intimate partner violence, child abuse, and/or stalking,

Teegarden began her career with the Ion Center in 2001, when she joined the organization as a counselor and court advocate. She held that position until 2008 when she made the decision to relocate to Florida to be closer to family.

While in Florida, Teegarden provided support to survivors of domestic violence as well as families who were experiencing crisis, with the last four years as an advocate and manager at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Naples. In December, she made the decision to return to Kentucky and rejoin the Ion family.

“It is really exciting to welcome Angie back to the agency and to lead that charge in this new position,” said Christy Burch, Ion Center CEO. “We are thrilled to have Angie on board and to see the energy she brings into this director position.”

Ion Center for Violence Prevention