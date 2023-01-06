All “A” Classic: Walton-Verona comeback falls short in 8th Region girls semifinal loss to Owen County















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona scored one point in the final three minutes and lost to Owen County, 48-45, in the semifinals of the 8th Region All “A” Classic girls basketball tournament on Thursday at Gallatin County High School.

The Bearcats were behind, 23-15, going into the second half. After making a comeback that tied the score, 44-44, with 3:16 remaining, they were limited to just one free throw with the game on the line.

Owen County (9-5) meets Carroll County (7-9) in the region championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the small school state tournament that Owen County won last year.

Walton-Verona (7-8) shot 38 percent (18 of 48) from the field in Thursday’s loss. The Bearcats’ only double-figure scorer was senior forward Grace Brewer with 28 points. She made 11 of 21 field goal attempts and the rest of the team was 6 of 25.

Brewer also snagged 10 rebounds to post her second consecutive double-double in the region tournament. She had 23 points and 15 rebounds in a win over Eminence on Tuesday.

Walton-Verona will play Owen County in the boys 8th Region All “A” Classic championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The girls 9th Region All “A” Classic resumes Friday with semifinal games at Newport. The matchups are defending champion Holy Cross vs. St. Henry at 6 p.m. and Ludlow vs. Bellevue at 7:45 p.m.

Opening games in the boys and girls 10th Region tournaments are scheduled for Friday at Paris High School. Teams from Brossart and Calvary Christian have games on Saturday.

All “A” Classic basketball region tournaments

9TH REGION GIRLS AT NEWPORT HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Holy Cross vs. St. Henry, 6 p.m.

Ludlow vs. Bellevue, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday

Championship game, 7 p.m.

8TH REGION BOYS AT GALLATIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday

Championship game: Walton-Verona vs. Owen County, 5 p.m.

8TH REGION GIRLS AT GALLATIN COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Saturday

Championship game: Owen County vs. Carroll County, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION BOYS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Paris vs. Augusta, 8 p.m.

Saturday

Robertson County vs. Bracken County, 12:30 p.m.

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 3:30 p.m.

St. Patrick vs. Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

Paris-Augusta winner vs. Robertson County-Bracken County winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Brossart-Nicholas County winner vs. St. Patrick-Calvary Christian winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Championship game, 8 p.m.

10TH REGION GIRLS AT PARIS HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Paris vs. Augusta, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Robertson County vs. Bracken County, 11 a.m.

Brossart vs. Nicholas County, 2 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 9

Paris-Augusta winner vs. Robertson County-Bracken County winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

St. Patrick vs. Brossart-Nicholas County winner, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Championship game, 6 p.m.

9TH REGION BOYS AT BEECHWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

Monday, Jan. 9

Newport Central Catholic vs. Bellevue, 6 p.m.

Dayton vs. Villa Madonna, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

St. Henry vs. Newport Central Catholic-Bellevue winner, 6 p.m.

Newport vs. Beechwood, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Ludlow vs. Dayton-Villa Madonna winner, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross vs. Heritage, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 13

Semifinal games, 6 and 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Championship game, 7 p.m.